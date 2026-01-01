Hiccup is a lightweight, open-source static start page designed to put your most-used links front and centre. Built as a React application served by Nginx, it requires no database and no backend â€” just a JSON configuration file that you can edit directly or manage through the built-in config editor. Featured cards, organized categories, and a powerful multi-provider search bar make it trivially fast to jump to any bookmark from a single tab.

Self-hosting Hiccup on your own VPS means your bookmarks stay private, load instantly from static files, and remain accessible from any device. With PWA support, keyboard shortcuts, drag-and-drop link management, and read-only mode for shared screens, Hiccup fits equally well as a personal browser start page or a household dashboard for shared services.