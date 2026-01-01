Up to 69% off for Grafana Pyroscope

Deploy Grafana Pyroscope in one click installation.

Open-source continuous profiling backend that helps you debug CPU, memory, and latency issues down to a single line of code.

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Rs.2,099/mo
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Deploy Grafana Pyroscope in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Grafana Pyroscope

63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
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Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
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62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
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Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
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Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
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Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Grafana Pyroscope

Grafana Pyroscope is an open-source continuous profiling database built to store and query profiling data from production applications at scale. Unlike one-off profilers that you run during incidents, Pyroscope ingests profiles continuously from Go, Java, Python, Ruby, Node.js, Rust, .NET, eBPF, and OpenTelemetry sources so you can compare flame graphs across deployments, regions, or any custom label.

Self-hosting Pyroscope on your VPS keeps sensitive profile data (often containing function names, file paths, and stack traces from your code) off third-party services while letting you tune retention and storage to match your workload. The bundled single-binary mode runs the distributor, ingester, query, and compactor components in one container with local filesystem storage — no Kubernetes, object storage, or external dependencies required.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Grafana Pyroscope

Continuous Profiling

Running services se profiles ko har waqt ingest karein bajaye iske ke kisi incident ka intezaar kiya jaye, taake aap flame graph par kisi bhi do waqton ka muqabla kar sakein.

Multi-Language Support

Native SDKs for Go, Java, Python, Ruby, Node.js, Rust, and .NET, plus Grafana Alloy auto-instrumentation and eBPF for zero-code profiling of any binary.

OpenTelemetry Compatible

OpenTelemetry پروٹوکول کے ذریعے پروفائلز قبول کریں اور انہیں اپنے کلیکٹر پائپ لائن کو تبدیل کیے بغیر موجودہ ٹریسز، میٹرکس اور لاگز کے ساتھ مربوط کریں۔

Flame Graph Comparisons

Diff two flame graphs side by side to instantly see which functions regressed after a deploy, scaled poorly under load, or improved after a fix.

Tag-Based Filtering

پروفائلز کو کسی بھی لیبل — سروس، ریجن، ورژن، ٹیننٹ، یا کسٹم ڈائمینشن — کے ذریعے سلائس کریں تاکہ کارکردگی میں کمی کا باعث بننے والے درست ورک لوڈ کو الگ کیا جا سکے۔

Single Binary Storage

Runs as one container with local filesystem storage by default, with optional S3, GCS, and Azure backends when you outgrow a single node.

Why run Grafana Pyroscope on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

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Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

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Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

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Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

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Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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