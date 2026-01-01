Grafana Pyroscope is an open-source continuous profiling database built to store and query profiling data from production applications at scale. Unlike one-off profilers that you run during incidents, Pyroscope ingests profiles continuously from Go, Java, Python, Ruby, Node.js, Rust, .NET, eBPF, and OpenTelemetry sources so you can compare flame graphs across deployments, regions, or any custom label.

Self-hosting Pyroscope on your VPS keeps sensitive profile data (often containing function names, file paths, and stack traces from your code) off third-party services while letting you tune retention and storage to match your workload. The bundled single-binary mode runs the distributor, ingester, query, and compactor components in one container with local filesystem storage — no Kubernetes, object storage, or external dependencies required.