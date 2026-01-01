Up to 69% off

Codex Cli Hosting

Take control of your Codex CLI environment

Gratis automatiske ukentlige backups
Skadevare scanner
AI-assistent
kr 66,99 /mnd
Velg plan
30-dagers pengene-tilbake-garanti
codex cli hosting

Pick your perfect Codex Cli Hosting plan

68% rabatt
KVM 1
kr 210,99
kr 66,99 /mnd
Velg plan
Fornyes ved kr 144,99/mnd i 2 år. Avbryt når som helst.
1 vCPU kjerne
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe-diskplass
4 TB båndbredde
Mest populær
63% rabatt
KVM 2
kr 258,99
kr 96,99 /mnd
Velg plan
Fornyes ved kr 180,99/mnd i 2 år. Avbryt når som helst.
2 vCPU-kjerner
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe-diskplass
8 TB båndbredde
69% rabatt
KVM 4
kr 433,99
kr 132,99 /mnd
Velg plan
Fornyes ved kr 336,99/mnd i 2 år. Avbryt når som helst.
4 vCPU-kjerner
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe-diskplass
16 TB båndbredde
66% rabatt
KVM 8
kr 782,99
kr 264,99 /mnd
Velg plan
Fornyes ved kr 601,99/mnd i 2 år. Avbryt når som helst.
8 vCPU-kjerner
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe-diskplass
32 TB båndbredde
68% rabatt
KVM 1
kr 210,99
kr 66,99 /mnd
Velg plan
Fornyes ved kr 144,99/mnd i 2 år. Avbryt når som helst.
1 vCPU kjerne
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe-diskplass
4 TB båndbredde
Mest populær
63% rabatt
KVM 2
kr 258,99
kr 96,99 /mnd
Velg plan
Fornyes ved kr 180,99/mnd i 2 år. Avbryt når som helst.
2 vCPU-kjerner
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe-diskplass
8 TB båndbredde
69% rabatt
KVM 4
kr 433,99
kr 132,99 /mnd
Velg plan
Fornyes ved kr 336,99/mnd i 2 år. Avbryt når som helst.
4 vCPU-kjerner
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe-diskplass
16 TB båndbredde
66% rabatt
KVM 8
kr 782,99
kr 264,99 /mnd
Velg plan
Fornyes ved kr 601,99/mnd i 2 år. Avbryt når som helst.
8 vCPU-kjerner
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe-diskplass
32 TB båndbredde

Hver plan har alt du trenger og mer

AMD EPYC-prosessorer
NVMe SSD-lagring
Datasentre over hele verden
Gratis ukentlige sikkerhetskopier
Brannmuradministrasjon
1 Gbps nettverkshastighet
Offentlig API
AI-webterminal
Gratis domene i 1 år
AMD EPYC-prosessorer
NVMe SSD-lagring
Datasentre over hele verden
Gratis ukentlige sikkerhetskopier
Brannmuradministrasjon
1 Gbps nettverkshastighet
Offentlig API
AI-webterminal
Gratis domene i 1 år

Alle planer betales på forhånd. Månedsprisen gjenspeiler den totale planprisen delt på antall måneder i planen din.

Command line tools without limits

Codex CLI is a command line interface that helps developers interact with their projects and workflows directly from the terminal. It is often used to automate tasks, manage code operations, and streamline everyday development routines.

Running Codex CLI on a VPS lets you keep a dedicated environment that is always available for your tools and scripts. You can adjust resources, control access, and support reliable performance as your projects and automation needs grow.
Kom i gang
Codex Cli Hosting

Everything you need for your Codex Cli Hosting

Run Codex CLI VPS hosting for faster, smarter automation Give Codex CLI dedicated VPS resources so your coding agent can analyze large repositories, run complex shell tasks, and stay responsive across long sessions, with the performance and control you need for serious terminal‑based development.

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Codex Cli Hosting

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Codex Cli Hosting

Full control with a way out

Configure your Codex Cli Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Codex Cli Hosting

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Codex Cli Hosting

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Codex Cli Hosting

Full control with a way out

Configure your Codex Cli Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Codex Cli Hosting

Anbefalt serverplassering:

Sjekker...

Launch locally. Grow globally

Boost loading speed by choosing a server location that is as close as possible to your audience. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

Kom i gang
Image

Codex Cli Hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

Jeg er utrolig fornøyd med Hostingers VPS-hosting! Oppetiden deres er gjennomgående førsteklasses, noe som sørger for at nettstedet mitt kjører problemfritt. Når jeg har trengt hjelp, har deres tekniske supportteam vært raske, kunnskapsrike og genuint hjelpsomme.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Alt går knirkefritt og bra med Hostinger, AI-chatboten + menneskelig chat, hvis AI ikke kan løse spørsmålet ditt. Å, og VPS-en deres er bare fantastisk, ingen oppturer og nedturer. Takk til utviklerteamet og alle andre involverte. Stå på 🚀

Noel
Noel

Endelig et VPS-hostingselskap som gjør det riktig! Godt priset. Utmerket portal som respekterer brukernes tid. Sømløse sikkerhetskopier. God kundestøtte. Pålitelig. Føles bunnsolid.

Omkar
Omkar

Jeg kontaktet Hostinger-kundestøtte etter å ha mistet tilgangen til min selvhostede n8n-instans, og jeg kunne ikke vært mer imponert. Kodee og Mohammad fra kundesupport-teamet var utrolig tålmodige og grundige.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Tusen takk til Carla for at hun hjalp meg med denne N8N-oppgraderingen på Hostinger VPS-en min. Profesjonell og kunnskapsrik, takk igjen Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS er helt enestående. Den fungerer rett og slett alltid. Den er alltid rask og stabil. Aldri nede, krasjer aldri.

Martin K
Martin K

Selskapet gjør det bra, og jeg er veldig fornøyd med de spesifikke tjenestene jeg bruker gjennom dem. Ikke så dyrt som noen steder med virkelig gode VPS-oppsett og prisplaner.

Work smarter with Kodee

Kodee – your friendly AI assistant – is here to help you with any VPS-related questions.

The AI agent is always on and available at no extra cost, helping with all VPS management tasks. Whether you are fixing an error, updating your firewall, or managing data, the AI agent simplifies the process and saves you time by turning simple prompts into reliable server operations.
Kom i gang
Codex Cli Hosting

30 dagers pengene-tilbake-garanti

Prøv det risikofritt med vår 30-dagers pengene-tilbake-garanti. Se vår angrerett for detaljer.

Start i dag
Google
Rating:
4.8/5
1,237
reviews
HostAdvice
Rating:
4.6/5
2,432
reviews
WpBeginner
Rating:
4.7
874
reviews

Codex Cli Hosting VPS FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Codex Cli Hosting services.

What is Codex CLI and what can I use it for on a VPS?

Codex CLI is OpenAI’s terminal-based coding agent that runs locally and interacts with your codebase using natural language. On a VPS, you can use Codex CLI to inspect repositories, generate and edit code, run commands, and automate routine development tasks in a remote server environment. This makes it useful for managing backend services, scripts, and deployment workflows directly from the command line.

Why should I run Codex CLI on a VPS instead of my local machine?

Running Codex CLI on a VPS keeps your development and automation environment online and accessible from anywhere, without relying on your personal device. It allows you to colocate the agent next to your services, databases, or CI pipelines, reducing friction when modifying or deploying code on production-like infrastructure. A VPS also isolates Codex’s actions from your personal desktop, which can be preferable for dedicated project environments or team access.

How much control and customization do I get when hosting Codex CLI on a VPS?

With a VPS you typically get full shell and root access, so you can install Codex CLI with your preferred package manager, configure environment variables, and tune shell, Git, and tool integrations as you like. You can define exactly which directories Codex can access, how sandboxing is configured, and what additional tools or MCP servers it can use. This level of control is useful if you need custom workflows, stricter security boundaries, or project-specific automation scripts.

Is a VPS powerful enough for good performance and scalability with Codex CLI?

Codex CLI offloads most of the heavy AI computation to OpenAI’s APIs, so the VPS doesn’t need extreme CPU or GPU power for the agent itself. However, choosing a VPS with sufficient CPU, RAM, and fast disk is important when Codex is running tests, builds, or other resource-intensive commands on your codebase. You can start with a modest instance and upgrade to more CPU, memory, or storage as your projects, repositories, and automated workflows grow.

Who is Codex CLI hosting on a VPS best suited for?

Hosting Codex CLI on a VPS is ideal for developers and teams who work primarily in the terminal and want an AI coding agent close to their servers and services. It suits backend engineers, DevOps practitioners, and indie developers maintaining APIs, microservices, bots, or scheduled jobs on remote infrastructure. It’s also helpful for teams who want a shared, persistent environment where an agent can assist with code changes, maintenance tasks, and operational workflows over time.

Vi bryr oss om ditt personvern

Denne nettsiden bruker informasjonskapsler som er nødvendige for at siden skal fungere skikkelig og for å få data om hvordan du samhandler med den, samt for markedsføringsformål. Ved å godta samtykker du i å lagre informasjonskapsler på enheten din for annonsemålretting, personlig tilpasning og analyser som beskrevet i våre retningslinjer for informasjonskapsler.