Website templates built for success

Explore our collection of responsive, designer-made templates, suitable for businesses, ecommerce stores, portfolios, landing pages, blogs, and more.

Filter
EcommercePortfolioBusinessBlog
Other
All templates
Collections

Check out our website templates

AI Website Builder

AI Website Builder

Use the power of AI to create a website tailored specifically for you.

Adelina

Adelina

Mina

Mina

Dossenbach

Dossenbach

Presson

Presson

Stornoway

Stornoway

Linas

Linas

Good news

Good news

Blick

Blick

Poveda

Poveda

Yael

Yael

Lilo

Lilo

Missouri

Missouri

Dovile

Dovile

Tati Uribe

Tati Uribe

Bronx

Bronx

Why use templates for building a website?

Templates offer ready-made, professional solutions for a seamless start, so you can focus on what truly matters: your content and vision.
Speed & efficiency

Speed & efficiency

Templates provide ready-made layouts, eliminating the need to design from scratch.

Professional design

Professional design

All designs are professionally crafted, ensuring every website is responsive, visually appealing, and user-friendly.

Customization & flexibility

Customization & flexibility

Easily move elements, experiment with different fonts and color schemes – no coding or web design skills required.

How to build a website?

1. Choose your method

1. Choose your method

Pick from 150+ designer-made templates or describe what you need in a few sentences and let AI build a unique website for you.
2. Customize your website

2. Customize your website

Easily arrange elements with a drag-and-drop editor and play around with different fonts and colors.
3. Go live

3. Go live

Set up a custom domain name and launch your website in just a few clicks.
1. Choose your method

How can AI help with building a website?

AI streamlines website creation by generating layouts and content – all in minutes, with no coding needed.

Instant site creation

Just tell the AI what your business is about, then let it generate your website instantly.

Done for you

AI can generate images, write copy, design layouts, and boost SEO – it removes technical barriers.

Smart customization

Hostinger AI tools can instantly create any site layout – ecommerce, portfolio, blog, and more – and can help you tweak your site further.

Website templates FAQs

Find answers to frequently asked questions about our website builder templates.

What are website templates?

What makes a good web design template?

How do I use website themes?

Can I add more pages to my chosen theme?

Do I need coding skills to use a template?

How do I choose a template for my website?

Are website builder templates good for SEO?

Are website templates mobile-friendly?

Are templates optimized for fast loading speeds?

Will my site look unoriginal if I use website design templates?

Can I make changes to my website after I’ve published it?

What kinds of website templates can I choose from?

Can I change the HTML code of my website?