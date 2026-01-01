Deploy Redis in one click installation.
The world's most widely deployed in-memory data store for caching, sessions, queues, and real-time workloads.
Redis के लिए एक VPS प्लान चुनें
हर प्लान में आपकी ज़रूरत के सभी साधन हैं, और बहुत कुछ
आप Redis के साथ क्या-क्या बना सकते हैं
Redis is the world's most popular in-memory data structure store, trusted by millions of applications to deliver sub-millisecond read and write latency at any scale. It supports strings, hashes, lists, sets, sorted sets, bitmaps, and streams — making it the default caching and session layer for frameworks like Laravel, Django, Ruby on Rails, and Next.js.
This deployment runs Redis with password authentication enabled and periodic RDB snapshots for persistence, so your data survives container restarts. Running Redis on the same VPS as your application eliminates network round-trips between app and cache, often reducing cache hit times to under 0.1ms, and gives you full control over memory limits, eviction policies, and connection settings without the cost of managed Redis services.
Redis की मुख्य विशेषताएं
Sub-Millisecond Latency
Single-threaded event-loop architecture delivers consistent low-latency reads and writes regardless of dataset size or concurrent connection count.
Rich Data Structures
Strings, hashes, lists, sets, sorted sets, bitmaps, and streams cover caching, leaderboards, queues, and analytics in a single data store.
Built-In Pub/Sub
Native publish/subscribe messaging lets services broadcast real-time events to multiple subscribers without an additional message broker.
Configurable Persistence
RDB snapshots and append-only file logging give you control over the durability/performance trade-off for your specific workload.
Framework Native Support
Laravel, Django, Rails, Next.js, and most major frameworks treat Redis as a first-class dependency for caching, sessions, and job queues.
आपको Redis को Hostinger पर क्यों चलाना चाहिए?
एक क्लिक में लॉन्च करें
पहले से कॉन्फिगर किए गए सेटअप के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशन को तुरंत चालू करें। मैनुअल इंस्टॉलेशन या जटिल सेटअप की कोई आवश्यकता नहीं है।
सुरक्षा जिस पर आप भरोसा कर सकते हैं
बिल्ट-इन फायरवॉल, DDoS सुरक्षा और निरंतर मॉनिटरिंग के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशंस सुरक्षित रखें।
बिल्ट-इन Docker मैनेजर
एक ही जगह से कई Docker कंटेनरों को चलाएं और प्रबंधित करें। अपने प्रोजेक्ट्स को आसानी से डिप्लॉय, अपडेट और मॉनिटर करें।
एक क्लिक में लॉन्च करें
पहले से कॉन्फिगर किए गए सेटअप के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशन को तुरंत चालू करें। मैनुअल इंस्टॉलेशन या जटिल सेटअप की कोई आवश्यकता नहीं है।
सुरक्षा जिस पर आप भरोसा कर सकते हैं
बिल्ट-इन फायरवॉल, DDoS सुरक्षा और निरंतर मॉनिटरिंग के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशंस सुरक्षित रखें।
बिल्ट-इन Docker मैनेजर
एक ही जगह से कई Docker कंटेनरों को चलाएं और प्रबंधित करें। अपने प्रोजेक्ट्स को आसानी से डिप्लॉय, अपडेट और मॉनिटर करें।
Docker VPS होस्टिंग जिस पर आप भरोसा कर सकते हैं
मैं Hostinger की VPS होस्टिंग से बेहद खुश हूं। इनका अपटाइम लगातार अच्छा रहता है, जिससे मेरी साइट सुचारू रूप से चलती है। इनकी तकनीकी सहायता टीम मेरी समस्या सुलझाने में हमेशा तेज़, एक्सपर्ट और मददगार रही है।
Hostinger के AI चैटबॉट के साथ सब कुछ सुचारू और बढ़िया है। और अगर AI आपकी सहायता नहीं कर पाए, तो इसका ह्यूमन चैट भी आपके लिए हाज़िर रहता है। और हां, इनका VPS भी बेहतरीन है, कोई समस्या नहीं। डेव टीम और अन्य सभी का शुक्रिया। इसी तरह बढ़िया काम करते रहें 🚀
आखिरकार मुझे एक ऐसी VPS होस्टिंग कंपनी मिली जो अपना काम जानती है। उचित दाम, बेहतरीन पोर्टल जो अपने उपयोगकर्ताओं के समय का सम्मान करता है, निर्बाध बैकअप्स, अच्छा सपोर्ट, विश्वसनीय, और बेहद मज़बूत।
अपने सेल्फ-होस्टेड n8n इंस्टेंस का ऐक्सेस खोने के बाद मैंने Hostinger सपोर्ट से संपर्क किया, और मेरा अनुभव बहुत ही अच्छा रहा। Kodee और सपोर्ट टीम से Mohammad ने मेरी पूरी मदद की। दोनों ने धैर्य के साथ मेरी समस्या का समाधान किया।
Carla ने मेरे Hostinger VPS के n8n अपग्रेड में पूरी मदद की, उनका शुक्रिया। वह प्रोफेशनल और एक्सपर्ट हैं। एक बार फिर शुक्रिया, Carla.
Hostinger VPS एकदम शानदार है। ये हमेशा काम करता है। हमेशा तेज़ और स्थिर रहता है। कभी डाउन नहीं होता, न कभी क्रैश होता है।
ये कंपनी अच्छा काम कर रही है और मैंने इनसे जो सेवाएं ली हैं मैं उनसे बेहद खुश हूं। इसके प्लान दूसरी बढ़िया VPS सेटअप वाली कंपनियों जितने महंगे भी नहीं है।