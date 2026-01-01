Redis पर 69% तक की छूट

Deploy Redis in one click installation.

The world's most widely deployed in-memory data store for caching, sessions, queues, and real-time workloads.

तुरंत अपना ऐप्लिकेशन लॉन्च करें
मुफ्त स्वचालित साप्ताहिक बैकअप
AI-प्रबंधित VPS
599/माह
प्लान चुनें
30 दिन की मनी-बैक गारंटी
Deploy Redis in one click installation.

Redis के लिए एक VPS प्लान चुनें

64% की छूट
KVM 1
1,649
599/माह
प्लान चुनें
2 वर्ष के लिए ₹999/माह की कीमत पर रिन्यू होगा। आप रिन्यूअल किसी भी समय रद्द कर सकते हैं।
1 vCPU कोर
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
4 TB बैंडविड्थ
सबसे लोकप्रिय
63% की छूट
KVM 2
2,099
779/माह
प्लान चुनें
2 वर्ष के लिए ₹1,199/माह की कीमत पर रिन्यू होगा। आप रिन्यूअल किसी भी समय रद्द कर सकते हैं।
2 vCPU कोर
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
8 TB बैंडविड्थ
69% की छूट
KVM 4
3,499
1,099/माह
प्लान चुनें
2 वर्ष के लिए ₹2,399/माह की कीमत पर रिन्यू होगा। आप रिन्यूअल किसी भी समय रद्द कर सकते हैं।
4 vCPU कोर
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
16 TB बैंडविड्थ
65% की छूट
KVM 8
6,199
2,199/माह
प्लान चुनें
2 वर्ष के लिए ₹4,399/माह की कीमत पर रिन्यू होगा। आप रिन्यूअल किसी भी समय रद्द कर सकते हैं।
8 vCPU कोर
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
32 TB बैंडविड्थ
64% की छूट
KVM 1
1,649
599/माह
प्लान चुनें
2 वर्ष के लिए ₹999/माह की कीमत पर रिन्यू होगा। आप रिन्यूअल किसी भी समय रद्द कर सकते हैं।
1 vCPU कोर
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
4 TB बैंडविड्थ
सबसे लोकप्रिय
63% की छूट
KVM 2
2,099
779/माह
प्लान चुनें
2 वर्ष के लिए ₹1,199/माह की कीमत पर रिन्यू होगा। आप रिन्यूअल किसी भी समय रद्द कर सकते हैं।
2 vCPU कोर
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
8 TB बैंडविड्थ
69% की छूट
KVM 4
3,499
1,099/माह
प्लान चुनें
2 वर्ष के लिए ₹2,399/माह की कीमत पर रिन्यू होगा। आप रिन्यूअल किसी भी समय रद्द कर सकते हैं।
4 vCPU कोर
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
16 TB बैंडविड्थ
65% की छूट
KVM 8
6,199
2,199/माह
प्लान चुनें
2 वर्ष के लिए ₹4,399/माह की कीमत पर रिन्यू होगा। आप रिन्यूअल किसी भी समय रद्द कर सकते हैं।
8 vCPU कोर
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe डिस्क स्पेस
32 TB बैंडविड्थ

हर प्लान में आपकी ज़रूरत के सभी साधन हैं, और बहुत कुछ

Docker मैनेजर
कंटेनर लॉग्स का क्विक ऐक्सेस
एक-क्लिक में अपडेट्स
AMD EPYC प्रोसेसर्स
NVMe SSD स्टोरेज
1 Gbps की नेटवर्क गति
सार्वजनिक API
दुनिया भर में स्थित डेटा सेंटर
1 वर्ष के लिए मुफ्त डोमेन
Docker मैनेजर
कंटेनर लॉग्स का क्विक ऐक्सेस
एक-क्लिक में अपडेट्स
AMD EPYC प्रोसेसर्स
NVMe SSD स्टोरेज
1 Gbps की नेटवर्क गति
सार्वजनिक API
दुनिया भर में स्थित डेटा सेंटर
1 वर्ष के लिए मुफ्त डोमेन

सभी प्लान्स का भुगतान एडवांस में किया जाता है। दिखाई गई राशि कुल कीमत है, जिसे प्लान की अवधि में मौजूद महीनों की संख्या से विभाजित किया गया है।

आप Redis के साथ क्या-क्या बना सकते हैं

Redis is the world's most popular in-memory data structure store, trusted by millions of applications to deliver sub-millisecond read and write latency at any scale. It supports strings, hashes, lists, sets, sorted sets, bitmaps, and streams — making it the default caching and session layer for frameworks like Laravel, Django, Ruby on Rails, and Next.js.

This deployment runs Redis with password authentication enabled and periodic RDB snapshots for persistence, so your data survives container restarts. Running Redis on the same VPS as your application eliminates network round-trips between app and cache, often reducing cache hit times to under 0.1ms, and gives you full control over memory limits, eviction policies, and connection settings without the cost of managed Redis services.

शुरू करें
आप {name} के साथ क्या-क्या बना सकते हैं

Redis की मुख्य विशेषताएं

Sub-Millisecond Latency

Single-threaded event-loop architecture delivers consistent low-latency reads and writes regardless of dataset size or concurrent connection count.

Rich Data Structures

Strings, hashes, lists, sets, sorted sets, bitmaps, and streams cover caching, leaderboards, queues, and analytics in a single data store.

Built-In Pub/Sub

Native publish/subscribe messaging lets services broadcast real-time events to multiple subscribers without an additional message broker.

Configurable Persistence

RDB snapshots and append-only file logging give you control over the durability/performance trade-off for your specific workload.

Framework Native Support

Laravel, Django, Rails, Next.js, and most major frameworks treat Redis as a first-class dependency for caching, sessions, and job queues.

आपको Redis को Hostinger पर क्यों चलाना चाहिए?

एक क्लिक में लॉन्च करें

पहले से कॉन्फिगर किए गए सेटअप के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशन को तुरंत चालू करें। मैनुअल इंस्टॉलेशन या जटिल सेटअप की कोई आवश्यकता नहीं है।

एक क्लिक में लॉन्च करें

सुरक्षा जिस पर आप भरोसा कर सकते हैं

बिल्ट-इन फायरवॉल, DDoS सुरक्षा और निरंतर मॉनिटरिंग के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशंस सुरक्षित रखें।

सुरक्षा जिस पर आप भरोसा कर सकते हैं

बिल्ट-इन Docker मैनेजर

एक ही जगह से कई Docker कंटेनरों को चलाएं और प्रबंधित करें। अपने प्रोजेक्ट्स को आसानी से डिप्लॉय, अपडेट और मॉनिटर करें।

बिल्ट-इन Docker मैनेजर

एक क्लिक में लॉन्च करें

पहले से कॉन्फिगर किए गए सेटअप के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशन को तुरंत चालू करें। मैनुअल इंस्टॉलेशन या जटिल सेटअप की कोई आवश्यकता नहीं है।

एक क्लिक में लॉन्च करें

सुरक्षा जिस पर आप भरोसा कर सकते हैं

बिल्ट-इन फायरवॉल, DDoS सुरक्षा और निरंतर मॉनिटरिंग के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशंस सुरक्षित रखें।

सुरक्षा जिस पर आप भरोसा कर सकते हैं

बिल्ट-इन Docker मैनेजर

एक ही जगह से कई Docker कंटेनरों को चलाएं और प्रबंधित करें। अपने प्रोजेक्ट्स को आसानी से डिप्लॉय, अपडेट और मॉनिटर करें।

बिल्ट-इन Docker मैनेजर

सुझाई गई सर्वर लोकेशन:

जांच की जा रही है...

स्थानीय स्तर पर शुरुआत करें। वैश्विक स्तर पर विस्तार करें।

अपनी ऑडियंस के निकटतम सर्वर लोकेशन चुनें और लोडिंग गति बढ़ाएं। हमारे डेटा सेंटर उत्तरी अमेरिका, यूरोप, एशिया और दक्षिण अमेरिका में स्थित हैं।
शुरू करें
स्थानीय स्तर पर शुरुआत करें। वैश्विक स्तर पर विस्तार करें।

Docker VPS होस्टिंग जिस पर आप भरोसा कर सकते हैं

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

मैं Hostinger की VPS होस्टिंग से बेहद खुश हूं। इनका अपटाइम लगातार अच्छा रहता है, जिससे मेरी साइट सुचारू रूप से चलती है। इनकी तकनीकी सहायता टीम मेरी समस्या सुलझाने में हमेशा तेज़, एक्सपर्ट और मददगार रही है।

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Hostinger के AI चैटबॉट के साथ सब कुछ सुचारू और बढ़िया है। और अगर AI आपकी सहायता नहीं कर पाए, तो इसका ह्यूमन चैट भी आपके लिए हाज़िर रहता है। और हां, इनका VPS भी बेहतरीन है, कोई समस्या नहीं। डेव टीम और अन्य सभी का शुक्रिया। इसी तरह बढ़िया काम करते रहें 🚀

Noel
Noel

आखिरकार मुझे एक ऐसी VPS होस्टिंग कंपनी मिली जो अपना काम जानती है। उचित दाम, बेहतरीन पोर्टल जो अपने उपयोगकर्ताओं के समय का सम्मान करता है, निर्बाध बैकअप्स, अच्छा सपोर्ट, विश्वसनीय, और बेहद मज़बूत।

Omkar
Omkar

अपने सेल्फ-होस्टेड n8n इंस्टेंस का ऐक्सेस खोने के बाद मैंने Hostinger सपोर्ट से संपर्क किया, और मेरा अनुभव बहुत ही अच्छा रहा। Kodee और सपोर्ट टीम से Mohammad ने मेरी पूरी मदद की। दोनों ने धैर्य के साथ मेरी समस्या का समाधान किया।

Sylvain
Sylvain

Carla ने मेरे Hostinger VPS के n8n अपग्रेड में पूरी मदद की, उनका शुक्रिया। वह प्रोफेशनल और एक्सपर्ट हैं। एक बार फिर शुक्रिया, Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS एकदम शानदार है। ये हमेशा काम करता है। हमेशा तेज़ और स्थिर रहता है। कभी डाउन नहीं होता, न कभी क्रैश होता है।

Martin K
Martin K

ये कंपनी अच्छा काम कर रही है और मैंने इनसे जो सेवाएं ली हैं मैं उनसे बेहद खुश हूं। इसके प्लान दूसरी बढ़िया VPS सेटअप वाली कंपनियों जितने महंगे भी नहीं है।

30 दिन की मनी-बैक गारंटी

हमारी 30 दिन की मनी-बैक गारंटी के साथ इसे बिना किसी जोखिम के ट्राई करें। अधिक जानकारी के लिए हमारी रिफंड पॉलिसी देखें।

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डिप्लॉय करने के लिए अधिक ऐप्स देखें

PostgreSQL

PostgreSQL

PostgreSQL is a powerful, open-source object-relational database system

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Apache Amoro

Apache Amoro

आइसबर्ग और पाइमॉन के लिए सेल्फ-ऑप्टीमाइज़िंग डैशबोर्ड के साथ लेकहाउस मैनेजमेंट।

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Apache CouchDB

Apache CouchDB

मल्टी-प्राइमरी NoSQL डॉक्यूमेंट डेटाबेस, HTTP/JSON API और ऑफ़लाइन सिंक के साथ

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सभी ऐप्लिकेशंस देखें

हमें आपकी गोपनीयता का ख्याल है

यह वेबसाइट उन कुकीज़ का उपयोग करती है जो साइट के ठीक से काम करने और आप हमारी साइट से कैसे इंटरैक्ट करते हैं, इस पर डेटा जुटाने और मार्केटिंग के उद्देश्यों के लिए आवश्यक हैं। अपनी स्वीकृति देकर हमारी कुकी नीति के अनुसार ऐड टार्गेटिंग, पेर्सनलाइज़ेशन और विश्लेषण करने के लिए आप इन कुकीज़ को अपने डिवाइस पर स्टोर करने से सहमत हैं।