Deploy Agent Zero in one click installation.
Open-source AI agent framework that executes code, browses the web, and creates tools autonomously using your chosen LLM.
Agent Zero के लिए एक VPS प्लान चुनें
हर प्लान में आपकी ज़रूरत के सभी साधन हैं, और बहुत कुछ
आप Agent Zero के साथ क्या-क्या बना सकते हैं
Agent Zero is an open-source, general-purpose AI agent framework that goes beyond chat interfaces to give an LLM access to a full computer environment. Agents can execute terminal commands, write and run code, browse the web, manage files, and dynamically create new tools to accomplish tasks—all without predefined workflows or fixed capabilities.
The framework supports multiple LLM providers including OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and local models via Ollama, so you choose the model that fits your budget and requirements. Multi-agent cooperation allows complex tasks to be delegated to specialized subordinate agents, while a FAISS-powered persistent memory system lets agents learn from past interactions. This deployment includes a built-in SearXNG search engine, SSH server for code execution, and persistent storage for agent data.
Agent Zero की मुख्य विशेषताएं
Full computer environment
Agents execute terminal commands, write files, install packages, and run code directly in a secure container—enabling tasks that go far beyond what chat-only AI tools can accomplish.
Multi-agent cooperation
Complex tasks are broken into subtasks and delegated to specialized subordinate agents, allowing parallel workstreams and more reliable completion of long, multi-step jobs.
Persistent memory
FAISS vector storage lets agents remember and retrieve context from past conversations and tasks, so knowledge accumulates over time rather than starting fresh each session.
Multi-provider LLM support
Connect to OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Groq, OpenRouter, or local Ollama models, giving you full control over cost, latency, and data privacy for each use case.
Built-in web search
An integrated SearXNG meta-search engine gives agents web research capabilities without depending on external paid search APIs or leaking queries to commercial providers.
आपको Agent Zero को Hostinger पर क्यों चलाना चाहिए?
एक क्लिक में लॉन्च करें
पहले से कॉन्फिगर किए गए सेटअप के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशन को तुरंत चालू करें। मैनुअल इंस्टॉलेशन या जटिल सेटअप की कोई आवश्यकता नहीं है।
सुरक्षा जिस पर आप भरोसा कर सकते हैं
बिल्ट-इन फायरवॉल, DDoS सुरक्षा और निरंतर मॉनिटरिंग के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशंस सुरक्षित रखें।
बिल्ट-इन Docker मैनेजर
एक ही जगह से कई Docker कंटेनरों को चलाएं और प्रबंधित करें। अपने प्रोजेक्ट्स को आसानी से डिप्लॉय, अपडेट और मॉनिटर करें।
एक क्लिक में लॉन्च करें
पहले से कॉन्फिगर किए गए सेटअप के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशन को तुरंत चालू करें। मैनुअल इंस्टॉलेशन या जटिल सेटअप की कोई आवश्यकता नहीं है।
सुरक्षा जिस पर आप भरोसा कर सकते हैं
बिल्ट-इन फायरवॉल, DDoS सुरक्षा और निरंतर मॉनिटरिंग के साथ अपने ऐप्लिकेशंस सुरक्षित रखें।
बिल्ट-इन Docker मैनेजर
एक ही जगह से कई Docker कंटेनरों को चलाएं और प्रबंधित करें। अपने प्रोजेक्ट्स को आसानी से डिप्लॉय, अपडेट और मॉनिटर करें।
Docker VPS होस्टिंग जिस पर आप भरोसा कर सकते हैं
मैं Hostinger की VPS होस्टिंग से बेहद खुश हूं। इनका अपटाइम लगातार अच्छा रहता है, जिससे मेरी साइट सुचारू रूप से चलती है। इनकी तकनीकी सहायता टीम मेरी समस्या सुलझाने में हमेशा तेज़, एक्सपर्ट और मददगार रही है।
Hostinger के AI चैटबॉट के साथ सब कुछ सुचारू और बढ़िया है। और अगर AI आपकी सहायता नहीं कर पाए, तो इसका ह्यूमन चैट भी आपके लिए हाज़िर रहता है। और हां, इनका VPS भी बेहतरीन है, कोई समस्या नहीं। डेव टीम और अन्य सभी का शुक्रिया। इसी तरह बढ़िया काम करते रहें 🚀
आखिरकार मुझे एक ऐसी VPS होस्टिंग कंपनी मिली जो अपना काम जानती है। उचित दाम, बेहतरीन पोर्टल जो अपने उपयोगकर्ताओं के समय का सम्मान करता है, निर्बाध बैकअप्स, अच्छा सपोर्ट, विश्वसनीय, और बेहद मज़बूत।
अपने सेल्फ-होस्टेड n8n इंस्टेंस का ऐक्सेस खोने के बाद मैंने Hostinger सपोर्ट से संपर्क किया, और मेरा अनुभव बहुत ही अच्छा रहा। Kodee और सपोर्ट टीम से Mohammad ने मेरी पूरी मदद की। दोनों ने धैर्य के साथ मेरी समस्या का समाधान किया।
Carla ने मेरे Hostinger VPS के n8n अपग्रेड में पूरी मदद की, उनका शुक्रिया। वह प्रोफेशनल और एक्सपर्ट हैं। एक बार फिर शुक्रिया, Carla.
Hostinger VPS एकदम शानदार है। ये हमेशा काम करता है। हमेशा तेज़ और स्थिर रहता है। कभी डाउन नहीं होता, न कभी क्रैश होता है।
ये कंपनी अच्छा काम कर रही है और मैंने इनसे जो सेवाएं ली हैं मैं उनसे बेहद खुश हूं। इसके प्लान दूसरी बढ़िया VPS सेटअप वाली कंपनियों जितने महंगे भी नहीं है।