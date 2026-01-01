Up to 69% off

Codex Cli Hosting

Take control of your Codex CLI environment

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5,49  € /kuus
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30-päevane rahatagastuse garantii
codex cli hosting

Pick your perfect Codex Cli Hosting plan

69% allahindlust
KVM 1
17,99  €
5,49  € /kuus
Vali pakett
Uueneb hinnaga 11,99 €/kuus 2 aastaks. Tühista igal ajal!
1 vCPU tuum
4 GB RAMi
50 GB NVMe kettaruumi
4 TB andmeedastusmahtu
Populaarseim
64% allahindlust
KVM 2
21,99  €
7,99  € /kuus
Vali pakett
Uueneb hinnaga 14,99 €/kuus 2 aastaks. Tühista igal ajal!
2 vCPU tuuma
8 GB RAMi
100 GB NVMe kettaruumi
8 TB andmeedastusmahtu
69% allahindlust
KVM 4
35,99  €
10,99  € /kuus
Vali pakett
Uueneb hinnaga 27,99 €/kuus 2 aastaks. Tühista igal ajal!
4 vCPU tuuma
16 GB RAMi
200 GB NVMe kettaruumi
16 TB andmeedastusmahtu
66% allahindlust
KVM 8
64,99  €
21,99  € /kuus
Vali pakett
Uueneb hinnaga 49,99 €/kuus 2 aastaks. Tühista igal ajal!
8 vCPU tuuma
32 GB RAMi
400 GB NVMe kettaruumi
32 TB andmeedastusmahtu
69% allahindlust
KVM 1
17,99  €
5,49  € /kuus
Vali pakett
Uueneb hinnaga 11,99 €/kuus 2 aastaks. Tühista igal ajal!
1 vCPU tuum
4 GB RAMi
50 GB NVMe kettaruumi
4 TB andmeedastusmahtu
Populaarseim
64% allahindlust
KVM 2
21,99  €
7,99  € /kuus
Vali pakett
Uueneb hinnaga 14,99 €/kuus 2 aastaks. Tühista igal ajal!
2 vCPU tuuma
8 GB RAMi
100 GB NVMe kettaruumi
8 TB andmeedastusmahtu
69% allahindlust
KVM 4
35,99  €
10,99  € /kuus
Vali pakett
Uueneb hinnaga 27,99 €/kuus 2 aastaks. Tühista igal ajal!
4 vCPU tuuma
16 GB RAMi
200 GB NVMe kettaruumi
16 TB andmeedastusmahtu
66% allahindlust
KVM 8
64,99  €
21,99  € /kuus
Vali pakett
Uueneb hinnaga 49,99 €/kuus 2 aastaks. Tühista igal ajal!
8 vCPU tuuma
32 GB RAMi
400 GB NVMe kettaruumi
32 TB andmeedastusmahtu

Igas paketis on kõik, mida vajad ja palju muud

AMD EPYC protsessorid
NVMe SSD-salvestusruum
Andmekeskused üle kogu maailma
Tasuta iganädalased varukoopiad
Tulemüüri haldus
1 Gbps võrgukiirus
Avalik API
AI Veebiterminal
Tasuta domeen üheks aastaks
AMD EPYC protsessorid
NVMe SSD-salvestusruum
Andmekeskused üle kogu maailma
Tasuta iganädalased varukoopiad
Tulemüüri haldus
1 Gbps võrgukiirus
Avalik API
AI Veebiterminal
Tasuta domeen üheks aastaks

Kõik paketid tasutakse ette. Kuumakse kajastab paketi koguhinna jagamist paketi kuude arvuga.

Command line tools without limits

Codex CLI is a command line interface that helps developers interact with their projects and workflows directly from the terminal. It is often used to automate tasks, manage code operations, and streamline everyday development routines.

Running Codex CLI on a VPS lets you keep a dedicated environment that is always available for your tools and scripts. You can adjust resources, control access, and support reliable performance as your projects and automation needs grow.
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Codex Cli Hosting

Everything you need for your Codex Cli Hosting

Run Codex CLI VPS hosting for faster, smarter automation Give Codex CLI dedicated VPS resources so your coding agent can analyze large repositories, run complex shell tasks, and stay responsive across long sessions, with the performance and control you need for serious terminal‑based development.

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Codex Cli Hosting

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Codex Cli Hosting

Full control with a way out

Configure your Codex Cli Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Codex Cli Hosting

Advanced security

Catch any malicious files with a malware scanner. Secure your server with DDoS protection and a built-in firewall. Control your website accessibility with a dedicated IP address.

Codex Cli Hosting

Top-notch performance

Your server will run on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe SSD storage, and you will get a 300 Mb/s infrastructure for your needs. If you need more VPS resources, upgrade anytime with a few clicks.

Codex Cli Hosting

Full control with a way out

Configure your Codex Cli Hosting with full root access as you want. Before making any major changes, take a free manual snapshot. If anything, restore your data using the latest free automatic backup.

Codex Cli Hosting

Soovitatav serveri asukoht:

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Boost loading speed by choosing a server location that is as close as possible to your audience. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.

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Codex Cli Hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

Olen Hostingeri uue VPS veebimajutusega väga rahul! Nende aktiivaeg on pidevalt tasemel, mis tagab mu lehe sujuva töö. Kui abi vajanud olen, on nende tehniline tugi olnud kiire, asjatundlik ning tõeliselt abivalmis.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Kõik on Hostingeris sujuv ja suurepärane, nii AI vestlusrobot kui inimesed, kui AI küsimust lahendada ei oska. Ja VPS on tõeliselt tasemel, ei mingeid kitsaskohti. Tänud arendusmeeskonnale ja kõigile teistele asjaosalistele. Jätkake samas vaimus 🚀

Noel
Noel

Lõpuks üks VPS veebimajutusettevõte, kes asja õigesti ajab! Hea hind. Suurepärane portaal, mis peab kasutajate ajast lugu. Hea tugitiim. Usaldusväärne. Töökindel valik.

Omkar
Omkar

Pärast seda, kui kaotasin juurdepääsu oma isehostitud n8n instantsile, võtsin ühendust Hostingeri toega ja olin äärmiselt vaimustuses. Kodee ja Mohammad tugimeeskonnast olid uskumatult kannatlikud ja põhjalikud.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Suur tänu Carlale abi eest minu Hostingeri VPS-i N8N uuendamisel. Professionaalne ja asjatundlik, tänan teid veelkord, Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostingeri VPS on täiesti suurepärane. See lihtsalt töötab alati. See on alati kiire ja stabiilne. Mitte kunagi ei ole maas ega jookse kokku.

Martin K
Martin K

Ettevõttel läheb hästi, olen nende teenustega väga rahul. Need pole nii kallid kui mõned kohad, kus on tõeliselt head VPS-i seadistused ja hinnapaketid.

Work smarter with Kodee

Kodee – your friendly AI assistant – is here to help you with any VPS-related questions.

The AI agent is always on and available at no extra cost, helping with all VPS management tasks. Whether you are fixing an error, updating your firewall, or managing data, the AI agent simplifies the process and saves you time by turning simple prompts into reliable server operations.
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Codex Cli Hosting

30-päevane rahatagastuse garantii

Proovi seda riskivabalt meie 30-päevase rahatagastuse garantiiga. Lisateabe saamiseks vaata meie tagasimaksepoliitikat.

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Codex Cli Hosting VPS FAQs

Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Codex Cli Hosting services.

What is Codex CLI and what can I use it for on a VPS?

Codex CLI is OpenAI’s terminal-based coding agent that runs locally and interacts with your codebase using natural language. On a VPS, you can use Codex CLI to inspect repositories, generate and edit code, run commands, and automate routine development tasks in a remote server environment. This makes it useful for managing backend services, scripts, and deployment workflows directly from the command line.

Why should I run Codex CLI on a VPS instead of my local machine?

Running Codex CLI on a VPS keeps your development and automation environment online and accessible from anywhere, without relying on your personal device. It allows you to colocate the agent next to your services, databases, or CI pipelines, reducing friction when modifying or deploying code on production-like infrastructure. A VPS also isolates Codex’s actions from your personal desktop, which can be preferable for dedicated project environments or team access.

How much control and customization do I get when hosting Codex CLI on a VPS?

With a VPS you typically get full shell and root access, so you can install Codex CLI with your preferred package manager, configure environment variables, and tune shell, Git, and tool integrations as you like. You can define exactly which directories Codex can access, how sandboxing is configured, and what additional tools or MCP servers it can use. This level of control is useful if you need custom workflows, stricter security boundaries, or project-specific automation scripts.

Is a VPS powerful enough for good performance and scalability with Codex CLI?

Codex CLI offloads most of the heavy AI computation to OpenAI’s APIs, so the VPS doesn’t need extreme CPU or GPU power for the agent itself. However, choosing a VPS with sufficient CPU, RAM, and fast disk is important when Codex is running tests, builds, or other resource-intensive commands on your codebase. You can start with a modest instance and upgrade to more CPU, memory, or storage as your projects, repositories, and automated workflows grow.

Who is Codex CLI hosting on a VPS best suited for?

Hosting Codex CLI on a VPS is ideal for developers and teams who work primarily in the terminal and want an AI coding agent close to their servers and services. It suits backend engineers, DevOps practitioners, and indie developers maintaining APIs, microservices, bots, or scheduled jobs on remote infrastructure. It’s also helpful for teams who want a shared, persistent environment where an agent can assist with code changes, maintenance tasks, and operational workflows over time.

Sinu privaatsus on meile oluline

See veebileht kasutab küpsiseid, mis on vajalikud lehekülje nõuetekohaseks toimimiseks ja andmete hankimiseks selle kohta, kuidas sa lehega suhtled, samuti turunduseesmärkidel. Nõustudes nõustud küpsiste salvestamisega oma seadmes sihtgrupile suunatud reklaamide, personaliseerimise ja analüütika tarbeks, nagu on kirjeldatud meie Küpsiste poliitikas.