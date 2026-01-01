CloudBeaver serves as a powerful web-based database management solution that brings professional database administration capabilities directly to the browser, eliminating the need for desktop software installations while providing enterprise-grade functionality. Developed by the team behind the popular DBeaver desktop application, CloudBeaver maintains the same level of sophistication and feature completeness in a web-accessible format that enables database management from any device or location.

Common Use Cases

Database administrators use CloudBeaver for remote database management, allowing secure access to production databases from any location without VPN requirements or desktop software installations. Development teams leverage it for collaborative database development, enabling multiple developers to access shared database environments through a consistent web interface. Data analysts utilize it for ad-hoc data exploration and reporting across multiple database systems without switching between different client applications. DevOps teams deploy it as part of their infrastructure management toolkit, providing developers and operations staff with unified database access for troubleshooting, monitoring, and maintenance tasks.

Key Features

Multi-database support including PostgreSQL, MySQL, Oracle, SQL Server, and NoSQL databases

Visual query builder with drag-and-drop interface for complex queries

Advanced SQL editor with syntax highlighting and autocomplete

Data visualization tools with charts, graphs, and custom dashboards

Database schema browsing with metadata exploration

User management with role-based access control and permissions

Connection management with secure credential storage

Export and import capabilities for various data formats

Session management with collaborative editing features

Plugin architecture for extended functionality and custom drivers

RESTful API for integration with external systems and automation

Responsive design supporting desktop and mobile device access

Why deploy CloudBeaver on Hostinger VPS

Deploying CloudBeaver on Hostinger VPS provides centralized database management infrastructure that enables secure remote access to multiple database systems without exposing individual databases to public networks. The VPS environment offers dedicated resources for handling complex queries and data processing operations while maintaining consistent performance for multiple concurrent users. Self-hosting ensures complete control over database connections, user permissions, and audit logs while eliminating dependencies on cloud-based database management services. The dedicated infrastructure supports secure tunneling to internal databases, maintains session persistence for long-running operations, and provides the computational resources needed for data analysis and visualization tasks across large datasets.