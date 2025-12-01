Hostinger vs Shopify

Compare Shopify and Hostinger to ensure you choose the right platform for your online store.

Hostinger
Shopify

Price*

Starts at A$ 4.29/mo
Starts at US$ 29/mo

Free domain

Yes
No

Websites per plan

100
1

Free business email

Yes
No

Free SSL security certificates

Yes
Yes

Free templates

Yes, 150+
Yes, 13

AI website builder

Yes
No

AI image generation

Yes
No

AI writing tools

Yes
Yes

Payment methods

100+
100+

Transaction fees

0%
Up to 2%

Multilingual support

Yes, 8+ languages
Undisclosed

*Date of comparison: Dec 1, 2025.

Discover why 4+ million website owners choose Hostinger

here's what people who have used Hostinger Website Builder say about their experience.
I am a newbie and have no coding skills. I have tried Weebly, Shopify and WordPress. Hands down, Hostinger AI web builder is much easier to build, so much cheaper and better value for money.

I've had success thus far building a site for my own PT clinic, and it cost a lot less than Shopify. Dare I say, I like it better.

Hostinger Website Builder stands out as a remarkable achievement, considering the challenges faced with WordPress, Shopify and other platforms, such as costly plugins, unreliable backups, and expensive hosting services.

Everything you need for your ecommerce website

Create up to 50 websites
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Fully hosted
Create up to 50 websites
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Fully hosted
Unlimited storage
Unlimited bandwidth
Unlimited free SSL
Sell up to 600 products
Schedule and sell services
100+ payment methods
0% transaction fees
Inventory management
Product reviews
Shipping rules setup
Suggested products
Discount codes
Inventory management
Product reviews
Shipping rules setup
Suggested products
Discount codes
Gift cards
Marketing integrations
Google Ads App
Email marketing
Built-in analytics
AI store Builder
AI product generator
AI logo maker
AI writer
AI SEO assistant
It takes seconds for Al to generate a website that is pretty much spot on. The only thing you have to do is tweak it to your liking, add a couple pictures and you're ready to go within minutes.

diplomaticlawncare.com

