Hostinger vs Shopify
Everything you need to start selling
The complete package.
Ready to go
Get everything you need to succeed online. From an optimized website and free domain, to a bespoke business email, and more. It's all here, on a single plan.
AI-powered.
Human crafted
Create a unique website in minutes with AI. Simply describe your site in a few sentences and AI will handle the rest. Use the drag-and-drop editor to fine-tune it, until you're ready to hit 'Go live'.
No transaction fees.
No hidden costs
Keep everything you earn. Enjoy zero transactions fees when you sell online, and 100+ payment options - all included with your plan, with no hidden fees.
Head-to-head comparison
*Date of comparison: Oct 1, 2025.
Discover why 4+ million website owners choose Hostinger
I am a newbie and have no coding skills. I have tried Weebly, Shopify and WordPress. Hands down, Hostinger AI web builder is much easier to build, so much cheaper and better value for money.
I’ve had success thus far building a site for my own PT clinic, and it cost a lot less than Shopify. Dare I say, I like it better.
Everything you need for your ecommerce website
+ months free
It takes seconds for Al to generate a website that is pretty much spot on. The only thing you have to do is tweak it to your liking, add a couple pictures and you're ready to go within minutes.Read more