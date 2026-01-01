Deploy Rivet in one click installation.
Open-source runtime for stateful actors powering AI agents, collaborative apps, and durable workflows.
Choose a VPS plan for Rivet
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Rivet
Rivet is an open-source orchestration engine for Rivet Actors â€” long-running, lightweight processes whose state lives in memory and is persisted automatically. Unlike stateless serverless runtimes, every actor keeps its own SQLite-backed state, addressable identity, and event log, making it a natural fit for AI agents, multiplayer game sessions, collaborative editors, and durable workflows.
Self-hosting Rivet on your own VPS keeps actor state, agent memory, and workflow data fully under your control with no per-execution fees. The included engine ships with the built-in Inspector dashboard for browsing actor state, replaying workflows, and debugging live traffic without instrumenting application code.
Key features of Rivet
Stateful actors
Long-running processes with in-memory state, SQLite persistence, and stable addressable identities for AI agents and multiplayer sessions.
Durable workflows
Workflow runtime survives crashes and restarts, replaying event history so business logic resumes exactly where it left off.
Built-in Inspector
Browser dashboard for browsing actor SQLite databases, inspecting workflow state, monitoring events, and driving actors through a REPL.
Polyglot SDKs
Connect runners over the official RivetKit SDKs for TypeScript, Rust, Python, and Swift without rewriting existing services.
File system storage
Production-ready single-node deployment backed by an embedded RocksDB store â€” no external database required to start.
Container scheduling
Schedules user code as containers across runner nodes, making it straightforward to run agents and game servers alongside the engine.
Why run Rivet on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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