Adminer is a single-file PHP database management tool that delivers comprehensive administration capabilities across 11+ database systems—MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, SQLite, MS SQL, Oracle, MongoDB, and more—through one unified web interface. Originally created as a leaner alternative to phpMyAdmin, it requires no complex installation and is ready to use immediately after deployment.

Despite its minimal footprint, Adminer covers the full range of database operations: browsing and editing records, running SQL queries with syntax highlighting, managing users and permissions, importing and exporting data, and viewing schema relationships. Its clean design makes it equally useful for quick debugging during development and routine administration in production environments.