1Backend is an open-source platform for shipping AI applications as composable microservices and microfrontends, all from a single self-hosted control plane. It bundles user management, permissions, secrets, configuration, routing, file storage, and an AI model service so teams can focus on the application logic instead of stitching infrastructure together.

Self-hosting 1Backend on your own VPS keeps prompts, model weights, secrets, and customer data inside infrastructure you control. Built-in services launch local LLMs and stable diffusion containers on demand, giving you a production-ready backend for AI products without per-token vendor lock-in.