Nuclio is a high-performance open-source serverless platform for real-time event and data processing. It runs your code as functions that react to a wide range of triggers â€” HTTP, Kafka, Kinesis, RabbitMQ, MQTT, NATS, and scheduled cron jobs â€” and automatically scales each function up and down based on demand. Functions run in dedicated containers built and deployed straight from the browser dashboard.

Unlike general automation tools, Nuclio is engineered for speed, processing hundreds of thousands of events per second per process, with optional GPU acceleration for machine-learning inference. Self-hosting Nuclio on your own VPS keeps your data pipelines, models, and event sources under your full control, with no per-invocation cloud fees and no vendor lock-in.