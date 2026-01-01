Deploy Manyfold in one click installation.
Self-hosted digital asset manager for organizing, tagging, and previewing your 3D printing model library.
Choose a VPS plan for Manyfold
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Manyfold
Manyfold is an open-source digital asset manager built specifically for 3D printing enthusiasts and makers who need to organize growing collections of STL, 3MF, and other model files. Unlike generic file managers, Manyfold understands 3D files natively, generating thumbnails and interactive previews, tracking creators and licenses, and grouping related parts into logical models with tags, descriptions, and custom metadata.
Running Manyfold on your VPS keeps thousands of paid and free models you collect from sites like MakerWorld, Printables, and Thingiverse under your full control, with a federated ActivityPub layer allowing you to share collections with other makers without surrendering your library to a closed marketplace.
Key features of Manyfold
Interactive 3D previews
Rotate and inspect STL, 3MF, OBJ, and other formats directly in the browser without downloading or opening a slicer.
Smart tagging and metadata
Organize models with hierarchical tags, creators, licenses, and custom fields so your library stays searchable as it grows.
Multiuser collections
Share libraries with family or club members using granular per-user permissions and role-based access controls.
Federated sharing
Follow other Manyfold instances over ActivityPub to discover and exchange models without depending on a central marketplace.
OIDC single sign-on
Plug Manyfold into Authentik, Keycloak, or any OIDC provider to centralize authentication across your self-hosted stack.
Automatic library scanning
Drop folders of existing models into the storage volume and Manyfold imports, deduplicates, and indexes them on the fly.
Why run Manyfold on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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