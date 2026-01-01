ClassQuiz is an open-source, self-hosted quiz platform designed for teachers, trainers, and educators who want a privacy-respecting alternative to commercial classroom quiz services. Players join a game by entering a PIN on any device, answer questions in real time, and see live leaderboards after each round.

Self-hosting ClassQuiz on your own VPS keeps quiz content, student answers, and account data under your full control, avoids per-seat licensing fees, and works on school networks without external dependencies. The stack includes the API, background worker, PostgreSQL, Redis, and Meilisearch for quiz discovery.