Deploy Crafty Controller in one click installation.
Web-based control panel for creating, configuring, and operating multiple Minecraft Java and Bedrock servers from one dashboard.
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What you can build with Crafty Controller
Crafty Controller is an open-source web GUI for managing Minecraft Java and Bedrock servers from a single dashboard. It replaces juggling SSH sessions and screen tabs with per-server live consoles, a built-in file manager, scheduled tasks, and one-click backups — all wrapped in a clean web interface with multi-user role-based access.
Self-hosting Crafty on your VPS keeps full ownership of your worlds, plugin configurations, and player data on hardware you control. You can spin up new servers from popular jar types — vanilla, Paper, Spigot, Forge, and Bedrock — without leaving the browser, and share scoped administration with friends or moderators using granular permissions.
Key features of Crafty Controller
Multi-server control
Spin up, monitor, and operate multiple Minecraft Java and Bedrock servers in parallel from a single dashboard.
Web-based console
Stream live server logs and send commands from the browser, with searchable history and color-coded output per server.
Scheduled tasks
Automate backups, restarts, and command execution on cron-style schedules to keep servers healthy without manual intervention.
Role-based access
Define users with scoped permissions so moderators and community members can help operate servers without root or sensitive credentials.
File manager
Browse, edit, upload, and download server files — worlds, plugins, configs — directly in the browser without SSH or SFTP clients.
Why run Crafty Controller on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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