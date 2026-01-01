Up to 70% off for Apollo

Deploy Apollo in one click installation.

Real-time collaborative genome annotation editor built for distributed biological research teams.

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$6.49 /mo
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Deploy Apollo in one click installation.

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67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.99 /mo
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Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99 /mo
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Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
67% off
KVM 1
$19.49
$6.49 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at $11.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
63% off
KVM 2
$24.49
$8.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at $14.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
70% off
KVM 4
$42.99
$12.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at $28.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
65% off
KVM 8
$73.99
$25.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at $49.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Apollo

Apollo is the leading open-source platform for community-driven genome annotation, developed by the Generic Model Organism Database (GMOD) project. Built around a JBrowse-powered viewer, it lets curators across institutions edit gene models, transcripts, and features on shared reference genomes simultaneously — with every change tracked, attributed, and instantly visible to collaborators.

Self-hosting Apollo on your own VPS keeps proprietary annotation data inside your infrastructure rather than on third-party servers. Research labs, consortia, and biotech teams get a single authoritative annotation database, granular per-organism permissions, and a curation history they fully own — without sharing sensitive genomic data externally.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Apollo

Real-time co-editing

Multiple curators edit the same genome simultaneously with changes broadcast instantly through WebSocket-based synchronization.

JBrowse-powered viewer

Built on the JBrowse genome browser, giving curators familiar track navigation, search, and sequence visualization out of the box.

Per-organism permissions

Granular role-based access lets administrators assign read, write, or admin rights per organism and per user group.

Annotation history

Every transcript edit, comment, and feature change is logged with author and timestamp, supporting full audit and undo workflows.

GFF3 and FASTA import

Load reference genomes and existing annotations through standard bioinformatics formats with no proprietary conversion required.

Why run Apollo on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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