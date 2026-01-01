Lago is an open-source metering and billing platform built for SaaS, fintech, and infrastructure companies that need flexible, usage-based pricing. It provides real-time event ingestion, subscription management, invoice generation, and a developer-first API to support complex pricing models â€” from per-seat plans to graduated, package, and percentage tiers.

Self-hosting Lago on your own VPS keeps every customer event, invoice, and pricing rule under your direct control, removes per-transaction fees charged by hosted billing tools, and lets you tailor integrations and data retention to your specific compliance and product requirements.