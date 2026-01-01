Actual Budget is a fast, local-first personal finance application built around the envelope budgeting methodology—every dollar you earn is assigned to a specific category before you spend it. Originally a commercial product, it was open-sourced by its creator and is now maintained by an active community, making it one of the most capable free alternatives to YNAB.

Because Actual Budget uses a local-first architecture, your financial data stays on infrastructure you control rather than a third-party cloud. Multi-device synchronization still works through your self-hosted server, and optional end-to-end encryption protects data in transit. Bank connections via SimpleFIN (US/Canada) and GoCardless (EU/UK) bring transactions in automatically, while import support for YNAB makes migration straightforward.