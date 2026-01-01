Deploy Bigcapital in one click installation.
Self-hosted financial accounting platform with multi-currency, intelligent reporting, and a complete double-entry general ledger.
Choose a VPS plan for Bigcapital
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Bigcapital
Bigcapital is a modern open-source financial accounting platform designed as a self-hosted alternative to QuickBooks, Xero, and Wave. It implements a full double-entry general ledger with multi-currency support, customer and vendor records, invoicing and bills, inventory tracking, manual journals, and intelligent reporting — financial statements, cash flow, accounts receivable and payable aging, and tax summaries — all generated from the underlying ledger.
Self-hosting Bigcapital on your VPS keeps client invoices, bank transactions, and financial records on infrastructure you control rather than handed to a SaaS accounting service. The platform supports multiple companies (tenants) per instance with isolated databases, integrates with Stripe and Plaid for payments and bank feeds, and exposes a comprehensive API for custom integrations and reporting.
Key features of Bigcapital
Double-entry ledger
Complete double-entry general ledger with chart of accounts, manual journals, and audit-friendly transaction history that maps directly to standard accounting workflows.
Multi-currency
Native multi-currency support with configurable exchange rate sources for invoices, bills, and reports across international clients and suppliers.
Invoices and bills
Customer invoicing with payment tracking, vendor bills with payment scheduling, recurring transactions, and PDF generation through bundled Gotenberg integration.
Intelligent reports
Profit and loss, balance sheet, cash flow, AR/AP aging, sales tax summaries, and customizable financial reports generated from the ledger in real time.
Multi-tenant by design
Each company gets its own isolated database, so a single instance can manage multiple businesses with strict data separation.
Why run Bigcapital on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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