Budge is a personal finance budgeting application that helps individuals and families track expenses, monitor spending patterns, and work toward financial goals through an approachable web interface. It supports multiple account types, custom spending categories, and recurring transaction management, giving users a complete picture of their financial health without relying on cloud-based financial services.

Self-hosting Budge on your own VPS ensures that banking details, spending history, and financial goals remain entirely within your infrastructure — never shared with third-party platforms or used for advertising profiling. Persistent storage preserves years of financial history, accessible from any device through a responsive browser interface.