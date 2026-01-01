HomeHub is an open-source, self-hosted family utility that turns any server into a private dashboard for everyone in your household. Designed for shared use on a home network, it ships as a no-login Progressive Web App so any family member can open it in a browser, save it to their home screen, and start collaborating immediately on notes, shopping lists, chores, and a shared calendar.

Self-hosting HomeHub keeps household data â€” expenses, shopping habits, family routines, and uploaded files â€” entirely on your own VPS, with no third-party cloud sync, tracking, or per-user fees. Features can be toggled individually through a single YAML config, so you only enable the tools your family actually uses.