AdventureLog is an open-source travel management platform for documenting past adventures and planning future trips. Built with SvelteKit and Django with PostGIS support, it combines an interactive world map for visualizing destinations with detailed trip planning tools covering multi-day itineraries, flights, accommodations, and activity checklists.

Unlike commercial travel apps that store your journeys on third-party servers, AdventureLog is fully self-hosted—your photos, location history, and personal travel notes stay on infrastructure you control. Collaborative features let families and travel groups share plans and document memories together, while analytics track countries visited and regional exploration statistics over time.