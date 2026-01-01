Deploy AdventureLog in one click installation.
Self-hosted travel tracker and trip planner with interactive maps, itineraries, and full data ownership.
Choose a VPS plan for AdventureLog
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with AdventureLog
AdventureLog is an open-source travel management platform for documenting past adventures and planning future trips. Built with SvelteKit and Django with PostGIS support, it combines an interactive world map for visualizing destinations with detailed trip planning tools covering multi-day itineraries, flights, accommodations, and activity checklists.
Unlike commercial travel apps that store your journeys on third-party servers, AdventureLog is fully self-hosted—your photos, location history, and personal travel notes stay on infrastructure you control. Collaborative features let families and travel groups share plans and document memories together, while analytics track countries visited and regional exploration statistics over time.
Key features of AdventureLog
Interactive world map
Visualize every destination you've visited on a world map, giving you an immediate and satisfying picture of how far your travels have taken you.
Multi-day trip planning
Build complete itineraries with flights, accommodations, and activities organized day by day, so your travel planning lives in one place instead of scattered across spreadsheets and notes.
Rich adventure logging
Document each destination with dates, descriptions, personal ratings, and photo uploads, creating a detailed travel journal that grows with every trip.
Travel analytics
Track statistics like countries visited, regions explored, and total distance traveled, turning your journey history into meaningful personal milestones.
Collaborative trips
Share adventures and co-plan trips with family or travel companions, keeping everyone aligned on itineraries and memories without relying on third-party group planning tools.
Why run AdventureLog on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.