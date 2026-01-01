Deploy Bar Assistant in one click installation.
Self-hosted cocktail recipe manager that tracks your bar inventory and tells you exactly which drinks you can make right now.
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What you can build with Bar Assistant
Bar Assistant is a self-hosted web application for cocktail enthusiasts and home bartenders who want to manage their ingredient shelf and discover recipes based on what they actually have on hand. It goes beyond a simple recipe book by intelligently accounting for ingredient substitutes, optional components, and parent-child ingredient relationships — maximizing the number of cocktails you can make from your current inventory without a trip to the store.
This template bundles the Salt Rim web interface, the Bar Assistant API server, Meilisearch for instant full-text search across your recipe collection, and Redis for caching. Self-hosting means your personal recipe notes, custom cocktail creations, and ingredient inventory remain on your own server rather than locked inside a third-party app.
Key features of Bar Assistant
Ingredient shelf matching
Tell Bar Assistant what you have in your cabinet and it instantly shows which cocktails you can make, including smart matches using ingredient substitutes.
Fast full-text search
Meilisearch powers instant search across recipes, filtering by preparation method, ABV, glass type, tags, and more so you find the right drink immediately.
Recipe import
Scrape recipes directly from cocktail websites or create your own, then organize them into themed collections for different occasions or seasons.
Multi-user permissions
Admin, moderator, general, and guest roles let you run a shared bar for friends or a team without giving everyone the same level of access.
Flexible export formats
Export recipes as JSON, YAML, XML, Markdown, or print-ready pages so your collection is never locked into a single format or platform.
Why run Bar Assistant on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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