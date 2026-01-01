AirTrail is an open-source personal flight tracking web app that lets you record every flight, visualize your routes on an interactive world map, and explore statistics about your travel history. It supports importing flight data from popular services like MyFlightRadar24, Flighty, App in the Air, TripIt, and JetLog, making it easy to build a complete log from day one. Multi-user support lets each household member maintain a separate private flight journal on the same instance.

Self-hosting AirTrail on your own VPS keeps your travel history private and fully under your control, with no subscription fees and no third-party service retaining your data. The first user to register automatically receives owner-level access.