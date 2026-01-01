Deploy GitBucket in one click installation.
Open-source self-hosted Git platform with a GitHub-style interface powered by the JVM.
Choose a VPS plan for GitBucket
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with GitBucket
GitBucket is a Scala-based open-source Git platform that delivers a familiar GitHub-style experience on infrastructure you control. It bundles repository hosting, pull requests, issues, wikis, and an account model that mirrors GitHub conventions, so existing teams adopt it without retraining.
Running on the JVM with an embedded H2 database out of the box, GitBucket needs no external services to get started and scales up through plugins for LDAP authentication, CI integrations, and external databases. Self-hosting keeps source code, access tokens, and audit history inside your VPS instead of a third-party SaaS.
Key features of GitBucket
GitHub-style workflow
Repositories, pull requests, issues, and milestones map directly to GitHub conventions so contributors stay productive on day one.
Plugin ecosystem
Official and community plugins extend GitBucket with CI runners, notifications, code search, and authentication providers.
SSH and HTTPS Git access
Developers push and pull through standard Git over HTTPS or SSH on a dedicated port for normal client tooling.
Built-in wiki and issues
Each repository ships with a wiki and full issue tracker, keeping documentation and project work next to the code.
JVM-based portability
The single-WAR Scala application runs anywhere the JVM does, making upgrades and backups predictable on any VPS.
Why run GitBucket on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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