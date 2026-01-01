Fusio is a self-hosted, open-source API management platform that acts as both an API gateway and a backend builder. It lets you expose database tables, microservices, or custom logic as REST APIs without writing boilerplate code â€” supporting MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and more. A built-in developer portal gives external developers self-service access, API key management, and live OpenAPI documentation, while subscription plans and rate limiting make it straightforward to monetize your APIs.

With native Model Context Protocol (MCP) support, Fusio can also serve as an integration hub for AI agents, connecting your data and services directly into LLM workflows. Self-hosting on your VPS keeps all API traffic and business logic under your control.