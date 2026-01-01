Deploy Faktory in one click installation.
High-performance, language-agnostic background job server with a built-in web UI for monitoring and managing jobs.
Choose a VPS plan for Faktory
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Faktory
Faktory is a standalone background job server that brings powerful job processing to any programming language. It provides a simple protocol-based interface so workers written in Ruby, Go, Python, JavaScript, PHP, and more can all share the same job infrastructure without being tied to a single language ecosystem.
Self-hosting Faktory on your VPS gives you full control over job queues, retry logic, and performance data. The built-in web dashboard lets you monitor throughput, inspect failed jobs, and manage queues in real time without any additional tooling.
Key features of Faktory
Language-Agnostic Design
Any language with a Faktory client library can enqueue and process jobs, making it easy to integrate across polyglot stacks.
Built-In Web Dashboard
Monitor queue depths, job throughput, and failures through an intuitive browser-based UI available out of the box.
Reliable Job Persistence
Jobs are stored on disk using an embedded Redis-compatible store, ensuring no work is lost across restarts or failures.
Automatic Retries
Failed jobs are automatically retried with configurable backoff schedules, reducing manual intervention for transient errors.
Queue Prioritization
Route jobs to named queues with configurable weights so high-priority work is always processed first.
Why run Faktory on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.