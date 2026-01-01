EMQX is a highly scalable, open-source MQTT message broker designed for IoT, industrial automation, and real-time data streaming. It handles millions of concurrent MQTT connections with sub-millisecond latency and supports MQTT 3.1, 3.1.1, and 5.0 along with MQTT over WebSockets. A built-in rule engine lets you process, route, and transform device messages without writing backend code, connecting directly to databases, cloud services, and HTTP endpoints.

The included web dashboard provides a comprehensive management interface for monitoring cluster health, connection statistics, subscription trees, and rule engine flows in real time. Self-hosting EMQX on your VPS gives you complete control over your IoT message infrastructure â€” no per-message cloud fees, no vendor lock-in, and full visibility into your device communication layer.