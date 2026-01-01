DreamFactory is an open-source API generation platform that instantly creates fully documented, role-protected REST and GraphQL APIs for any database â€” MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB, SQL Server, and more â€” without writing a single line of code. Connect your database, and DreamFactory generates a complete CRUD API with authentication, rate limiting, and field-level access control built in.

Self-hosting DreamFactory on your VPS gives you full ownership of your data and API layer, with no per-call pricing or vendor lock-in. This deployment includes MySQL for the system database and Redis for high-performance caching, giving you a production-ready API platform out of the box.