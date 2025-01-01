CyberPanel VPS hosting

CyberPanel is an open-source control panel powered by the LiteSpeed web server. It provides a user-friendly interface that makes it easy to manage multiple websites, domains, databases, email accounts, and other web hosting essentials.

Since it’s an open-source platform, you need to set up your own virtual private server (VPS) to host it. The easiest way would be to buy a VPS plan from a hosting company like Hostinger.

Our self-managed VPS hosting offers a friendly user interface and one-click installer, so you can install the control panel in no time and start creating in style.