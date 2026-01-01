Give your content its own home with a .page domain

$15.99/yr$12.99/1st year
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For first year
.page

About the .page domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .page domain

What is a .page domain?

.page is a generic top-level domain for websites, often used for one-page sites, portfolios, and landing pages. It is open to general registration, but .page names must use HTTPS to work in browsers.

Who is a .page domain for?

A .page domain works well for portfolios, personal websites, landing pages, and project showcases that need a clean, focused web address. It suits creators, freelancers, and businesses building a simple online presence.

Why choose a .page domain?

A .page domain helps make your website purpose clear at a glance, supporting easier recognition and a more consistent brand across web pages, emails, and marketing materials as your business grows.

Domain information for .page

TLD
.page
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
$0.20

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly â€” search and secure yours today.Start search

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.page domain FAQs

.page is a generic top-level domain, so it does not point to one specific country or industry. Itâ€™s often used for webpages, portfolios, publishers, and landing pages.
Yes. .page is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other domain extensions. Trust also depends on the site itself, not the ending.
Yes, if you want a name that clearly fits a website, page, or content hub. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the suffix.
Choose .page if you want a name that matches a site, portfolio, or project and the .com version is taken. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want the broadest recognition.
Anyone can register a .page domain. There are no location or industry requirements, so individuals, businesses, and organizations are all eligible.
Yes, standard domain rules apply. The name must be valid, cannot use reserved registry terms, and must follow DNS formatting rules such as allowed characters and length limits.
At Hostinger, a .page domain costs $12.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is $15.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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