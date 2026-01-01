Launch something new with a .new domain
$599.99/yr$479.99/1st yearFor first year
Save 20%
About the .new domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .new domain
What is a .new domain?
.new is a generic TLD used for online actions that create something new, like forms or documents. Itâ€™s a restricted, HTTPS-only namespace with registrations intended for direct action flows.
Who is a .new domain for?
A .new domain works well for startups, product launches, creative projects, and teams building new tools or experiences. It helps signal innovation, freshness, and a clear focus on whatâ€™s next.
Why choose a .new domain?
A .new domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. Itâ€™s a practical choice for websites, emails, and marketing materials as your project grows.
Domain information for .new
TLD
.new
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
$0.20
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
5. Act fast
Explore other domain extensions
.com
Build trust with the best-known domain names.
.cloud
Showcase your technology project with .cloud.
.shop
Start selling products online with .shop.
.io
Register .io for your tech websites.
.icu
Stay unique with .icu extension.
.info
Create an informational website with .info.
.pro
Demonstrate your proficiency through a .pro domain.
.online
Itâ€™s a great alternative to .com â€“ generic and universal.
.new domain FAQs
What does a .new domain mean?
A .new domain is a generic top-level domain, so it does not point to one country or industry. Today, it is commonly used for short links that start a new action, page, or workflow.
Is a .new domain trusted?
Yes. .new is a valid top-level domain in the DNS root zone, and it is managed by an official registry listed by IANA. It works normally in browsers, email systems, and search engines.
Is a .new a good domain?
Yes, if your name or service fits the idea of starting something new, like a form, document, or signup flow. Search engines treat .new the same as other extensions; content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .new domain or .com domain?
Choose .new if you want a clear, modern fit for new actions, tools, or product pages. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience or if you need a widely recognized address.
Who can register a .new domain?
Anyone can register a .new domain. It is not limited to a country, company type, or profession.
Are there restrictions on .new domains?
Yes. Like all domains, it must follow standard DNS naming rules, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may also be reserved by the registry and unavailable.
How much does a .new domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .new domain costs $479.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is $599.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.