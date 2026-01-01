Share your best films with a .mov domain

$14.99/yr$12.99/1st year
Save 13%
For first year
.mov

About the .mov domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .mov domain

What is a .mov domain?

.mov is a generic top-level domain with no special registration restrictions. Itâ€™s best suited for short, brandable names or video-related projects, and is managed under ICANNâ€™s registry system.

Who is a .mov domain for?

A .mov domain works well for video creators, film projects, editing portfolios, and media businesses that want a clear, memorable web address. It suits showreels, production sites, and creative work.

Why choose a .mov domain?

A .mov domain helps make your websiteâ€™s purpose clear at a glance and gives your brand a concise, memorable web address. It can support consistent use across site pages, email, and marketing as your online presence grows.

Domain information for .mov

TLD
.mov
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
$0.20

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly â€” search and secure yours today.Start search

Explore other domain extensions

.com

Build trust with the best-known domain names.

$19.99$0.01/1st yrCheck availability

.cloud

Showcase your technology project with .cloud.

$25.99$1.99/1st yrCheck availability

.shop

Start selling products online with .shop.

$34.99$0.99/1st yrCheck availability

.io

Register .io for your tech websites.

$74.99$31.99/1st yrCheck availability

.icu

Stay unique with .icu extension.

$15.99$1.99/1st yrCheck availability

.info

Create an informational website with .info.

$31.99$3.99/1st yrCheck availability

.pro

Demonstrate your proficiency through a .pro domain.

$31.99$2.99/1st yrCheck availability

.online

Itâ€™s a great alternative to .com â€“ generic and universal.

$35.99$0.99/1st yrCheck availability

.mov domain FAQs

A .mov domain is a generic top-level domain, or gTLD. Itâ€™s commonly associated with video or motion content, but today it can be used for many kinds of sites.
Yes. .mov is a valid TLD in the DNS root zone, and it is delegated by IANA to Charleston Road Registry Inc. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines.
Yes, if your site is related to video, motion, or a brand name that fits the extension. Search engines treat .mov like other TLDs; content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Choose .mov if you want a niche name that matches a video-focused idea and may be easier to find. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience and wider recall.
Anyone can register a .mov domain. There is no public eligibility restriction tied to a country, industry, or organization type.
Yes, standard domain rules still apply. Names must follow registry and DNS rules, and some names may be reserved or unavailable if already registered.
At Hostinger, a .mov domain costs $12.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is $14.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.