Build your brand with a .mom domain

$37.99 /yr$1.99 /1st year
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For first year
.mom

About the .mom domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .mom domain

What is a .mom domain?

.mom is a generic top-level domain with open, unrestricted registration. It’s commonly used for parenting, family, and mom-focused sites, but anyone can register it; it’s not limited by geography or eligibility.

Who is a .mom domain for?

A .mom domain works well for family blogs, parenting creators, maternity services, and mom-owned businesses that want a warm, memorable online identity. It also fits community projects and personal sites focused on motherhood.

Why choose a .mom domain?

A .mom domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. It offers a clear, memorable option for websites, email addresses, and marketing as your project grows.

Domain information for .mom

TLD
.mom
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Is privacy protection supported
Yes
Is lock supported
Yes
Is DNSSEC supported
Yes
ICANN fee
$0.20

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.

2. Keep it short

Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.

3. Less is more

Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.

4. Think about your audience

Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.

5. Act fast

Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.
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.mom domain FAQs

What does a .mom domain mean?

.mom is a personal, memorable domain extension often used for mothers, family projects, or content about parenting. It does not have one fixed meaning, so people read it based on the site’s purpose.

Is a .mom domain trusted?

Yes. .mom is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other extensions. Trust depends more on the site itself than on the ending.

Is a .mom a good domain?

Yes, if your site clearly relates to moms, family, or a personal brand. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the domain ending.

Should I choose a .mom domain or .com domain?

Choose .mom if you want a name that matches your audience or niche and a .com is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience and easier recall.

Who can register a .mom domain?

Anyone can register a .mom domain. There is no special eligibility requirement tied to location, business type, or membership.

Are there restrictions on .mom domains?

Yes, standard domain rules apply. The name must use valid characters, follow length limits, and avoid reserved or already registered names set by the registry.

How much does a .{tld} domain cost?

At Hostinger, a .{tld} domain costs $1.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is $37.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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