Build your brand with a .makeup domain

$18.99 /yr$1.99 /1st year
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.makeup

About the .makeup domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .makeup domain

What is a .makeup domain?

.makeup is a generic top-level domain for beauty and cosmetics sites, with open registration and no special eligibility rules. It’s commonly used by makeup artists, brands, and beauty communities.

Who is a .makeup domain for?

A .makeup domain works well for makeup artists, beauty salons, cosmetics brands, and beauty bloggers who want a clear, stylish online identity. It helps present services, products, and tutorials in one memorable place.

Why choose a .makeup domain?

A .makeup domain helps visitors understand your site at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable address. It works well for websites, email, and marketing while supporting a consistent online presence as you grow.

Domain information for .makeup

TLD
.makeup
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Is privacy protection supported
Yes
Is lock supported
Yes
Is DNSSEC supported
Yes
ICANN fee
$0.20

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.

2. Keep it short

Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.

3. Less is more

Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.

4. Think about your audience

Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.

5. Act fast

Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.
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.makeup domain FAQs

What does a .makeup domain mean?

A .makeup domain usually signals beauty, cosmetics, or makeup-related content. It was created for that niche, but today it’s commonly used by brands, artists, blogs, and stores in the beauty space.

Is a .makeup domain trusted?

Yes. .makeup is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works like other domains in browsers, email, and search. Trust still depends on the site’s content, security, and reputation.

Is a .makeup a good domain?

Yes, if your website is about makeup, beauty, or cosmetics. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevant content matters more than the TLD itself.

Should I choose a .makeup domain or .com domain?

Choose .makeup if you want a name that clearly matches a beauty-focused site and supports a specific niche. Choose .com if you want the broadest recognition or a more general audience.

Who can register a .makeup domain?

Anyone can register a .makeup domain. There are no special eligibility rules for a person, business, or organization.

Are there restrictions on .makeup domains?

Yes, standard domain rules still apply. The name must use allowed characters, and reserved or blocked names cannot be registered if the registry holds them back.

How much does a .makeup domain cost?

At Hostinger, a .makeup domain costs $1.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is $18.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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