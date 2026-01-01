Teach the world how with a .how domain

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.how

About the .how domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .how domain

What is a .how domain?

.how is a generic top-level domain with open registration, commonly used for how-to, instructional, and explanatory sites. It was delegated in 2014 and is operated by Google Registry.

Who is a .how domain for?

A .how domain suits educators, trainers, help sites, DIY creators, and support teams who want to share clear step-by-step guidance. Itâ€™s a practical fit for tutorials, explainer content, and knowledge bases.

Why choose a .how domain?

A .how domain helps make your websiteâ€™s purpose clear at a glance, which can improve recognition and trust. It offers a short, memorable option for web pages, email addresses, and marketing as your business grows.

Domain information for .how

TLD
.how
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
$0.20

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly â€” search and secure yours today.Start search

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.how domain FAQs

A .how domain is a generic web address that can be used for guides, tutorials, and advice. People usually read it as a signal that the site explains how something works or how to do it.
Yes. .how is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website itself than on the extension.
Yes, if your site is about instructions, explanations, or step-by-step content. Search engines treat .how like other domains for SEO, so the content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Choose .how if you want the web address to describe tutorial or help content, and .com if you want the most widely recognized option for a broad audience. .com is often better for general business use, while .how can fit niche topics more clearly.
Anyone can register a .how domain. It is an open extension, so there is no special membership, residency, or industry requirement.
There are no special user restrictions for .how domains, but the name still must follow standard domain rules. It cannot be too long, and it cannot use invalid characters or reserved names.
At Hostinger, a .how domain costs $29.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is $39.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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