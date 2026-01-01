Build something that lasts with a .foundation domain
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About the .foundation domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .foundation domain
What is a .foundation domain?
.foundation is a generic TLD often used by charitable, educational, cultural, and grantâ€‘making organizations. It signals an institutional or philanthropic focus but is open to anyone to register.
Who is a .foundation domain for?
A .foundation domain is ideal for nonprofits, charitable organizations, grantmakers, and philanthropic projects focused on impact and transparency. It helps clearly signal a mission-driven, trust-focused online presence.
Why choose a .foundation domain?
A .foundation domain clearly reflects your organizationâ€™s purpose from the start, building trust and recognition. It offers a consistent, professional choice for your website, email, and long-term communication.
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
5. Act fast
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Itâ€™s a great alternative to .com â€“ generic and universal.