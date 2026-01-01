Celebrate fatherhood with a .dad domain
$15.99/yr$12.99/1st yearFor first year
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About the .dad domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .dad domain
What is a .dad domain?
.dad is a generic top-level domain originally intended for father-related sites. Itâ€™s open for general registration, with no special geographic restrictions.
Who is a .dad domain for?
A .dad domain works well for personal blogs, family projects, gift sites, and parenting content that want a clear, memorable identity. Itâ€™s suitable for small personal pages and niche websites.
Why choose a .dad domain?
A .dad domain helps make your website purpose clear at a glance and gives your brand a memorable, easy-to-type web address. It can support consistent use across your site, email, and marketing as your presence grows.
Domain information for .dad
TLD
.dad
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
$0.20
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
5. Act fast
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Itâ€™s a great alternative to .com â€“ generic and universal.
.dad domain FAQs
What does a .dad domain mean?
A .dad domain is a branded web address often used for father-focused sites, gifts, or personal pages. It has no official role beyond the name itself, so people read it as short, memorable, and theme-related.
Is a .dad domain trusted?
Yes. A .dad domain is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other extensions. Trust depends more on the website and owner than the ending.
Is a .dad a good domain?
Yes, if you want a name that clearly fits a father-themed brand, project, or personal site. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than .dad.
Should I choose a .dad domain or .com domain?
Choose .dad if the topic is clearly about dads, family gifts, or a matching personal brand. Choose .com if you want the most familiar extension for a broad audience or if your preferred name is easier to find there.
Who can register a .dad domain?
Anyone can register a .dad domain. It is an open extension, so you do not need a special license or membership to buy one.
Are there restrictions on .dad domains?
There are no special use restrictions for .dad domains. You still need to follow standard domain rules, such as using allowed characters and avoiding reserved names set by the registry.
How much does a .dad domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .dad domain costs $12.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is $15.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.