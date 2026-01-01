Build your brand with a .cars domain

$2,999.99 /yr$2,069.99 /1st year
Save 31%
For first year
.cars

About the .cars domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .cars domain

What is a .cars domain?

A generic top-level domain for automotive brands, services, and enthusiasts. .cars is an unrestricted namespace, with no special eligibility limits, and is commonly used across the car industry.

Who is a .cars domain for?

A .cars domain works well for auto dealers, car review sites, repair shops, rental services, and enthusiast blogs that want a clear, industry-focused web address. It suits local businesses and larger automotive brands alike.

Why choose a .cars domain?

A .cars domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and makes your brand easier to remember. It creates a clear, professional web address that works well for sites, email, and long-term marketing growth.

Domain information for .cars

TLD
.cars
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Is privacy protection supported
Yes
Is lock supported
Yes
Is DNSSEC supported
Yes
ICANN fee
$0.20

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.

2. Keep it short

Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.

3. Less is more

Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.

4. Think about your audience

Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.

5. Act fast

Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.
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.cars domain FAQs

What does a .cars domain mean?

A .cars domain is a web address ending in .cars, so people usually read it as something related to cars or the automotive industry. It is commonly used by dealerships, auto services, enthusiasts, and car-focused sites.

Is a .cars domain trusted?

Yes. .cars is a valid top-level domain and works like other domain extensions in browsers, email, and search. It is run through an official registry, which is how new TLDs are managed.

Is a .cars a good domain?

Yes, if your site is about cars, auto sales, repairs, reviews, or a related brand. Search engines treat .cars the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.

Should I choose a .cars domain or .com domain?

Choose .cars if you want a clear, niche address that matches a car-related business or project. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or if you want broader use beyond one topic.

Who can register a .cars domain?

Anyone can register a .cars domain. It is not limited to a specific country, profession, or organization.

Are there restrictions on .cars domains?

There are no special eligibility restrictions, but the name still has to follow normal domain rules. For example, it cannot use unsupported characters and may include reserved names blocked by the registry.

How much does a .cars domain cost?

At Hostinger, a .cars domain costs $2,069.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is $2,999.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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