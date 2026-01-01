Launch your festive brand with a .boo domain
$15.99/yr$12.99/1st yearFor first year
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About the .boo domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .boo domain
What is a .boo domain?
A generic TLD operated by Charleston Road Registry, .boo is open for general registration. Its playful name makes it a fit for creative, fun, or Halloween-themed sites.
Who is a .boo domain for?
.boo domains suit Halloween projects, event pages, spooky shops, and playful personal brands. They help create a fun, memorable web address for short-term campaigns or creative online identities.
Why choose a .boo domain?
A .boo domain helps visitors understand your website quickly and makes your brand easier to remember. It offers a clear, modern address for websites, email, and marketing, while supporting steady growth across channels.
Domain information for .boo
TLD
.boo
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
$0.20
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
5. Act fast
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It’s a great alternative to .com – generic and universal.
.boo domain FAQs
What does a .boo domain mean?
A .boo domain is a playful, modern extension often used for brands, events, Halloween sites, or personal projects. It doesn’t have one fixed meaning, so people usually read it based on the website’s content.
Is a .boo domain trusted?
Yes. .boo is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the site owner and content than the extension itself.
Is a .boo a good domain?
Yes, if you want a short, memorable name that fits a fun or themed project. Search engines treat .boo the same as other domains for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .boo domain or .com domain?
Choose .boo if the name suits a creative, seasonal, or brand-specific site and you want more name options. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or if you want the broadest recognition.
Who can register a .boo domain?
Anyone can register a .boo domain. It is an open extension, so there are no location or profession requirements for registration.
Are there restrictions on .boo domains?
Yes, standard domain rules apply. The name must use valid characters, and reserved or premium names may be unavailable because the registry controls them.
How much does a .boo domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .boo domain costs $12.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is $15.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.