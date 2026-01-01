Share your expertise with a .prof domain

Rs.8,099/yrRs.6,999/1st year
Save 14%
For first year
.prof

About the .prof domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .prof domain

What is a .prof domain?

.prof is a generic top-level domain intended for professional use, with no public eligibility restrictions. It’s often a short, modern option for professional services and personal branding.

Who is a .prof domain for?

A .prof domain works well for professors, academic consultants, tutors, and research projects that want a clear, professional online identity. It’s a practical fit for personal profiles, teaching portfolios, and subject-focused sites.

Why choose a .prof domain?

A .prof domain helps visitors understand your site instantly and makes your brand easier to remember. It supports clear website, email, and marketing use, giving your online presence a simple, professional structure as it grows.

Domain information for .prof

TLD
.prof
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
Rs.56

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.Start search

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.prof domain FAQs

A .prof domain is a short extension often read as “professor” or “professional.” It is commonly used for personal branding, education, or services linked to expertise.
Yes, a .prof domain works like other standard web addresses in browsers, email, and search results. It is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, which supports normal use online.
Yes, if your site is tied to teaching, academic work, or professional expertise. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.
Choose .prof if you want a name that clearly matches a professor or professional identity and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar extension for a broad audience.
Anyone can register a .prof domain. There is no special eligibility requirement, so it is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.
Yes, standard domain name rules still apply. The name must be unique, use allowed characters, and avoid reserved or prohibited terms set by the registry.
At Hostinger, a .prof domain costs Rs.6,999 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is Rs.8,099/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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