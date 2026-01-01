Become the go-to hub with a .nexus domain
Rs.4,199/yrRs.3,699/1st yearFor first year
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About the .nexus domain
A quick overview to help you choose and register a .nexus domain
What is a .nexus domain?
.nexus is a generic, non-sponsored gTLD operated by Charleston Road Registry. Itâ€™s open for general use, with no special eligibility rules, and is often chosen for projects, platforms, and communities.
Who is a .nexus domain for?
A .nexus domain works well for tech teams, SaaS products, developer platforms, online communities, and innovation hubs that want a central, connected identity. It suits projects built around linking people, tools, or ideas.
Why choose a .nexus domain?
A .nexus domain helps visitors understand your siteâ€™s purpose quickly and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It supports consistent use across websites, email, and marketing as your business expands.
Domain information for .nexus
TLD
.nexus
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
RegistrarLock
IDN Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
Rs.56
Why register your domain with Hostinger?
No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips
How to get the best domain name
1. Include your brand name
Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
2. Keep it short
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
3. Less is more
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
4. Think about your audience
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
5. Act fast
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.nexus domain FAQs
What does a .nexus domain mean?
A .nexus domain is a generic top-level domain, so it doesnâ€™t point to one industry or country. People usually use it to suggest a hub, connection, or central place for a brand, project, or community.
Is a .nexus domain trusted?
Yes. .nexus is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website and sender than on the extension alone.
Is a .nexus a good domain?
Yes, if you want a name that feels flexible and distinct. Search engines treat .nexus the same as other extensions for SEO, so content, site quality, and relevance matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .nexus domain or .com domain?
Choose .nexus if you want a more specific or memorable match for a brand, product, or idea, especially when the .com name is taken. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience.
Who can register a .nexus domain?
Anyone can register a .nexus domain. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations, with no general location or industry requirement.
Are there restrictions on .nexus domains?
The main rules are standard domain rules: the name must use allowed characters, be within the required length, and not match reserved names. Specific registry policies can also apply to abusive or invalid registrations.
How much does a .nexus domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .nexus domain costs Rs.3,699 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is Rs.4,199/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.