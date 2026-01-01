Monthly newsletter templates
Create monthly newsletters to recap important updates, share progress, and keep your audience in the loop.
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Find a template you like
Browse the newsletter templates and pick one that matches your goal.
Copy the prompt
Use the prompt behind that template to recreate the style in Reach.
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Customize and send
Edit the layout and copy, then send your newsletter when you're ready.
Monthly newsletter templates FAQs
Find answers to frequently asked questions about Reach monthly newsletter templates.
What is the main goal of a monthly newsletter?
Monthly newsletters are meant to summarize key updates and progress over a longer period, rather than covering every small change.
How do I choose what to include in a monthly newsletter?
Pick the most meaningful updates, milestones, and results from the past month, and avoid listing everything that happened.
What’s a good length for a monthly newsletter?
Monthly newsletters can be slightly longer than weekly ones, but they should still focus on highlights rather than full reports.
Who benefits most from monthly newsletters?
They’re a good fit for small businesses, creators, and communities that want regular communication without over-emailing.
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