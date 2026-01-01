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Newsletter templates

Browse newsletter templates, then copy and paste the prompt in Reach to create your own

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Beige mobile car detailing service promo newsletter

Beige mobile car detailing service promo newsletter

Black and neon creative studio monthly newsletter

Black and neon creative studio monthly newsletter

Black internal update newsletter

Black internal update newsletter

Blue and green nonprofit impact monthly newsletter

Blue and green nonprofit impact monthly newsletter

Blue home cleaning seasonal promotion newsletter

Blue home cleaning seasonal promotion newsletter

Blue purple developer learning community newsletter

Blue purple developer learning community newsletter

Blue white local market snapshot real estate email

Blue white local market snapshot real estate email

Bright internal training update newsletter

Bright internal training update newsletter

Burgundy renter guide real estate newsletter

Burgundy renter guide real estate newsletter

Cheerful community events real estate email

Cheerful community events real estate email

Clay and sage warm founder note newsletter

Clay and sage warm founder note newsletter

Clean neutral home services monthly newsletter

Clean neutral home services monthly newsletter

Colorful city listings real estate newsletter

Colorful city listings real estate newsletter

Coral and teal creative studio weekly newsletter

Coral and teal creative studio weekly newsletter

Coral community update newsletter

Coral community update newsletter

From idea to newsletter in minutes

Find a template you like

Find a template you like

Browse the newsletter templates and pick one that matches your goal.

Copy the prompt

Use the prompt behind that template to recreate the style in Reach.

Create a Reach account

Sign up to get started. The free plan includes 20 welcome credits to test newsletter generation.

Generate your newsletter

Paste the prompt into Reach, add your brand details, and generate an on-brand newsletter.

Customize and send

Edit the layout and copy, then send your newsletter when you're ready.
Find a template you like

Newsletter templates FAQs

What are newsletter templates?

Newsletter templates are example emails created with Reach. Use them as inspiration and reuse the prompt to generate your own newsletter.

Can I edit newsletter templates directly?

No, the templates shown here are examples. You can copy the prompt and create your own editable version in Reach.

What can I use newsletter templates for?

You can use newsletter templates for common email marketing use cases, such as promotions, updates, announcements, and regular newsletters.

Do I need design skills to use Reach?

No. Reach creates ready-to-use layouts you can customize without design experience.

Can I use these newsletter templates for commercial emails?

Yes. You can use the generated newsletters for business, marketing, and promotional emails.

Is Reach free to try?

Yes. You can try Reach for free and use the included welcome credits to test newsletter generation.

Can I use my brand colors and logo?

Yes. You can add your brand details in Reach to generate consistent, on-brand newsletters.

Grow with email marketing

Launch your newsletter in minutes with Reach's 1‑year free trial and start sending AI‑powered email campaigns today.
Grow with email marketing

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