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Entertainment app templates

Whether you want to build a fun quiz for your audience or launch a viral app you can monetize with subscriptions or ads, start with customizable templates.
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Interactive gift wishlist

Interactive gift wishlist

Quiz maker (minimalist)

Quiz maker (minimalist)

Random name picker

Random name picker

Hostinger templates FAQs

Entertainment app templates are pre-built web app layouts designed for building tools that entertain, engage, and delight users – from quizzes and trivia games to viral experiences and interactive storytelling tools. They provide a starting structure that can be customized and powered by AI Builder built-in AI – no third-party accounts or technical setup required – to create your own entertainment apps.

Entertainment app templates can be used to build personality quizzes, trivia games, viral tools, interactive story generators, AI-powered tarot readers, celebrity look-alike tools, roast generators, and more. They are suitable for personal projects as well as for building engaging experiences for your audience or clients.

No coding skills are required. With Hostinger AI Builder, you can customize templates simply by describing the changes you want. The AI will generate and update your web app based on your prompts.

You can create a working web app in minutes and refine it in hours depending on how much customization you want. The template provides the initial structure, while AI helps generate features and adjust the interface.

Yes. Entertainment tools are particularly well suited for monetization – viral and interactive experiences attract large audiences who return repeatedly. Once your app is live, you can charge for access, connect Google AdSense, or embed it into an existing business as an additional revenue stream.

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