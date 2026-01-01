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CRM app templates

Whether you're tired of paying for expensive software or want to build a custom solution that fits your business perfectly, start with customizable CRM templates – and cut your subscription costs for good.
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CRM via WhatsApp (green)

CRM via WhatsApp (green)

CRM via WhatsApp (minimalist)

CRM via WhatsApp (minimalist)

CRM via WhatsApp (violet)

CRM via WhatsApp (violet)

Real estate CRM

Real estate CRM

Hostinger templates FAQs

CRM app templates are pre-built web app layouts designed for building tools that help manage customer relationships, track leads, and organize sales activities – from contact managers and deal trackers to client portals and sales dashboards. They provide a starting structure that can be fully customized to meet your business needs, so you can create your own CRM solution without coding or technical setup.

CRM templates can be used to build contact managers, lead trackers, sales pipelines, client portals, deal dashboards, follow-up reminder tools, and more. They are suitable for managing your own client relationships as well as for building and offering CRM solutions to your clients.

No coding skills are required. With Hostinger AI Builder, you can customize templates simply by describing the changes you want. The AI will generate and update your web app based on your prompts.

You can create a working web app in minutes and refine it in hours depending on how much customization you want. The template provides the initial structure, while AI helps generate features and adjust the interface.

Yes. CRM tools are in high demand among small businesses and freelancers who need a simple way to manage their clients. Build your own CRM and stop paying for expensive platforms – or take it further and offer your custom CRM as a paid service to clients and add a new revenue stream to your business.

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