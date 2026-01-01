ZITADEL is a cloud-native, open-source identity and access management platform that provides authentication, authorization, and user management for modern applications. It supports OIDC, OAuth 2.0, SAML, and passkeys out of the box — making it a complete self-hosted alternative to Auth0, Keycloak, or AWS Cognito.

Self-hosting ZITADEL on your own VPS gives you full control over user data, compliance requirements, and authentication flows with no per-user fees or vendor lock-in. Its event-sourced architecture ensures a complete, immutable audit trail of all identity operations.