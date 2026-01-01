Deploy 2FAuth in one click installation.
Self-hosted web-based two-factor authentication manager accessible from any device, keeping your codes under your control.
Choose a VPS plan for 2FAuth
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with 2FAuth
2FAuth ایک اوپن سورس، ویب پر مبنی متبادل ہے موبائل تصدیقی ایپس جیسے گوگل Authenticator اور Authy کا۔ یہ ایک صاف براؤزر انٹرفیس کے ذریعے ٹائم بیسڈ ون ٹائم پاس ورڈز (TOTP) اور HOTP کوڈز تیار کرتا ہے، تاکہ آپ کے تصدیقی کوڈز کسی بھی ڈیوائس سے قابل رسائی ہوں—کسی ایک فون تک محدود نہیں۔
موبائل-صرف تصدیق کنندگان کے برعکس، 2FAuth آپ کے رازوں کو ایسے انفراسٹرکچر پر محفوظ کرتا ہے جسے آپ انکرپٹڈ اسٹوریج اور اختیاری اکاؤنٹ تحفظ کے ساتھ کنٹرول کرتے ہیں۔ اس کا مطلب ہے کوئی وینڈر لاک اِن نہیں، تجارتی خدمات کے ساتھ کوئی ڈیٹا شیئر نہیں، اور ایسے فون پر کوئی انحصار نہیں جو گم ہو سکتا ہے یا خراب ہو سکتا ہے جب آپ کو سب سے زیادہ لاگ اِن کرنے کی ضرورت ہو۔
Key features of 2FAuth
Web-based access
Access all your 2FA codes from any browser on any device, eliminating reliance on a single phone during critical login moments.
TOTP and HOTP support
Generates both time-based and counter-based one-time passwords, covering the authentication standards used by virtually every service that offers 2FA.
Easy account setup
Add accounts via QR code scanning or manual entry, and organize them into groups with icons for quick visual identification.
Import and export
Migrate from Google Authenticator, Aegis, and 2FAS with built-in import tools, and export your data anytime to prevent lock-in.
Passwordless login
WebAuthn support lets you authenticate to 2FAuth itself without a password, adding a modern security layer to the manager that guards your other accounts.
Why run 2FAuth on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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